U.K. Parliament Won't Revote on Brexit Deal, Speaker Says

The U.K. government's attempt to force another vote to approve a Brexit deal was blocked by the speaker of the House of Commons, increasing the likelihood the U.K. will have to ask the EU for a long extension of talks.

U.S. Stocks Climb Ahead of Fed Meeting

The S&P 500 rose, building on gains after closing out its best week since November, as investors looked ahead to key updates this week from major central banks.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Held Steady in March

The National Association of Home Builders said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes remained unchanged from a month earlier at 62 in March. Economists surveyed had expected a reading of 63.

Eurozone Exports Rose for Second Month in January

Exports of goods from the eurozone rose for the second straight month in January, a fresh sign that economic growth may be steadying after a sharp slowdown in 2018.

Cboe Abandons Bitcoin Futures

Cboe Global Markets has pulled the plug on bitcoin futures, the latest sign that mainstream financial firms are losing their enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies.

Canadian Insurers Win Court Battle Over Investment Strategy

A group of Canadian insurers including Manulife and the insurance unit of Bank of Montreal won a court ruling that blocked a group of investors from pumping unlimited funds into legacy life-insurance policies.

Female Economists, in Survey, Cite Gender Discrimination

Female economists say they have been discriminated against and, in some cases, sexually assaulted by their colleagues, according to a new survey by the American Economic Association.

Fed Officials Wrestle With a 'Dot Plot' Dilemma

Federal Reserve officials aren't quite sure what to do about their dots. Most of them see the dot plot of individual projections for interest rates as a valuable tool, but it has increasingly contributed to investor confusion.

Obama Economic Adviser Alan Krueger Dead at 58

Alan Krueger, a Princeton University labor-market economist who served as a top economic adviser to former President Obama, died over the weekend, according to a statement from the university.

China Ramps Up Spending to Boost Growth

The Chinese government accelerated spending early this year, as authorities stepped up efforts to spur economic growth, official data has shown.