S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
%
PTS
03/19 05:04:01 pm
2832.57 PTS   -0.01%
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/19Asian shares slip from six-month high ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
03/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/20/2019 | 01:16am EDT
High-Level U.S.-China Trade Talks to Resume in Final Push for Deal

Negotiators for the U.S. and China have scheduled a new round of high-level trade talks in Beijing and Washington, aiming to close a deal by late April to end the yearlong dispute between the world's two largest economies. 

 
Fed Faces Crucial Decision on Mix of Treasurys in Its Portfolio

As the Federal Reserve tries to decide when to stop shrinking its asset portfolio, an even more sensitive task may be to determine the composition of the Treasurys it holds, with implications for the economy and monetary policy. 

 
Stocks Close Lower as Weak Utilities Offset Strength in Consumer Shares

The S&P 500 slipped Tuesday as declines in utilities shares offset gains in consumer-discretionary stocks. 

 
U.S. Oil Slips From Four-Month High

U.S. oil prices pulled back from a four-month high over concerns about the progress of U.S.-China trade negotiations and as shale producers began hedging their output to lock in relatively high prices. 

 
Think Stocks Are Hot? This Car Metal Keeps Hitting New Records

Palladium, a metal that is key to filtering car emissions, is one of the best-performing investments this year, boosted by greater environmental scrutiny of auto makers and signs of a supply crunch. 

 
U.S. Factory Orders Edged Up in January

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 0.1% to a seasonally adjusted $500.48 billion in January, the Commerce Department said, in line with economists' expectations. 

 
German Economic Expectations Picked Up in March

German economic expectations picked up in March, albeit from a low level and despite a weaker assessment of the current economic situation, the ZEW economic research institute said Tuesday. 

 
Passive Investing Gains Even in Turbulent Times

Passive funds are cheaper and higher-yielding than their peers. Damningly for active investment managers, they may also turn out to be a better haven in turbulent times. 

 
Eurozone Wage Growth Stayed Steady at End 2018

The pace of eurozone wage rises held up as 2018 drew to a close, a boost to hopes that solid consumer spending will help avert a deeper economic slowdown this year. 

 
Investing in Europe's Japanification

The slowdown in European growth and inflation has prompted more investors to worry that the huge market could look more like Japan's in coming years.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.10% 25887.38 Delayed Quote.10.97%
NASDAQ 100 0.31% 7349.278251 Delayed Quote.15.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.12% 7723.945868 Delayed Quote.16.26%
S&P 500 -0.01% 2832.57 Delayed Quote.12.99%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 26.05 Delayed Quote.12.04%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 175.71 Delayed Quote.4.00%
DAVITA 53.91 Delayed Quote.3.53%
CIGNA CORP 172.78 Delayed Quote.3.39%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 46.42 Delayed Quote.3.22%
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP 27.82 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
UNION PACIFIC 160.75 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 49.66 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES 100.5 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP 57.92 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
