Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 03/25 11:52:30 am
2800.42 PTS   -0.01%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:07aWorld stocks sink on economic worries, U.S. yields fall
RE
11:07aWorld stocks sink on economic worries, U.S. yields fall
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News Summary

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/25/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Fed's Harker Says Central Bank May Raise Rates This Year

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said Monday the central bank may yet raise rates this year even as risks around the outlook have risen. 

 
U.S. Stocks Drift Lower on Growth Worries

U.S. stocks fell, weighed down by losses in shares of tech companies and renewed investor concerns about a slowdown in global growth. 

 
Thinning Liquidity in Key Futures Market Worries Traders

A retreat by traders from E-mini S&P 500 futures, an important corner of the U.S. financial system where over $200 billion changes hands daily, has some worried it could make the stock market more susceptible to shocks. 

 
Oil Edges Lower on Demand Fears

Oil prices edged lower, falling for the second consecutive session as fears about a global economic slowdown gripped markets and stoked jitters about lower fuel consumption. 

 
German Business Mood Brightens Despite Bleaker Manufacturing Outlook

German business sentiment picked up in March following six straight months of decline, and despite another drop in manufacturers' expectations. 

 
Chicago Fed National Activity Index Slipped

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell in February, as the pace of growth from employment-related indicators slowed while production-related indicators modestly improved. 

 
Chicago Fed President Evans Doesn't See Rate Rise Until Second Half of 2020

Charles Evans, a voting member of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate-setting committee, said he wants to see more evidence of higher inflation before nudging benchmark rates upward. 

 
Running out of Reasons to Be Cheerful for Emerging Markets

Until recently, stocks, bonds and currencies in emerging markets had all risen this year. But the emergence of an inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve is a bad sign for emerging markets. 

 
FHA Clamps Down on Risky Government-Backed Mortgages

The federal agency that insures mortgages for first-time home buyers is tightening its standards, concerned it is allowing too many risky loans to be extended. 

 
Theresa May Faces Growing Dissatisfaction Over Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing fresh questions about whether she can stay in office long enough to see Brexit through as lawmakers enter another critical week of decisions.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.12% 25535.31 Delayed Quote.9.32%
NASDAQ 100 -0.19% 7313.714276 Delayed Quote.15.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.15% 7632.830154 Delayed Quote.15.18%
S&P 500 0.04% 2802.24 Delayed Quote.11.72%
Latest news on S&P 500
10:55aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Apple, Apax, Boeing, Daimler
10:44aWall Street falls on global economic slowdown fears
RE
10:07aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slide As Growth Fears Weigh On Market Sentiment
DJ
10:01aOil Edges Lower on Demand Fears
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:30aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Stabilize In Wake Of Yield-curve Inversion
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
More news
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
VIACOM 27.115 Real-time Quote.7.00%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 69.54 Real-time Quote.3.74%
MACY'S 24.145 Real-time Quote.3.58%
NORDSTROM 44.25 Real-time Quote.3.07%
FOOT LOCKER 58.63 Real-time Quote.3.02%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY 83.82 Real-time Quote.-1.87%
ANALOG DEVICES 105.34 Real-time Quote.-1.92%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 172.745 Real-time Quote.-2.68%
XILINX 123.485 Real-time Quote.-2.68%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES 68.925 Real-time Quote.-3.24%
