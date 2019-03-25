Fed's Harker Says Central Bank May Raise Rates This Year

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said Monday the central bank may yet raise rates this year even as risks around the outlook have risen.

U.S. Stocks Drift Lower on Growth Worries

U.S. stocks fell, weighed down by losses in shares of tech companies and renewed investor concerns about a slowdown in global growth.

Thinning Liquidity in Key Futures Market Worries Traders

A retreat by traders from E-mini S&P 500 futures, an important corner of the U.S. financial system where over $200 billion changes hands daily, has some worried it could make the stock market more susceptible to shocks.

Oil Edges Lower on Demand Fears

Oil prices edged lower, falling for the second consecutive session as fears about a global economic slowdown gripped markets and stoked jitters about lower fuel consumption.

German Business Mood Brightens Despite Bleaker Manufacturing Outlook

German business sentiment picked up in March following six straight months of decline, and despite another drop in manufacturers' expectations.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index Slipped

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell in February, as the pace of growth from employment-related indicators slowed while production-related indicators modestly improved.

Chicago Fed President Evans Doesn't See Rate Rise Until Second Half of 2020

Charles Evans, a voting member of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate-setting committee, said he wants to see more evidence of higher inflation before nudging benchmark rates upward.

Running out of Reasons to Be Cheerful for Emerging Markets

Until recently, stocks, bonds and currencies in emerging markets had all risen this year. But the emergence of an inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve is a bad sign for emerging markets.

FHA Clamps Down on Risky Government-Backed Mortgages

The federal agency that insures mortgages for first-time home buyers is tightening its standards, concerned it is allowing too many risky loans to be extended.

Theresa May Faces Growing Dissatisfaction Over Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing fresh questions about whether she can stay in office long enough to see Brexit through as lawmakers enter another critical week of decisions.