Economy Week Ahead: Retail Sales, Durable Goods, Jobs Report

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see data on retail sales, durable goods and the latest employment picture.

China Manufacturing Gauge Rebounds

An official gauge of activity in China's crucial manufacturing sector rose to a six-month high in March, suggesting that Beijing's support policies are gaining traction.

China's Riskiest Dollar Bonds Are Surging

A fear gauge for the junk bond market has receded. Prices of U.S. dollar bonds issued by Chinese companies with non-investment-grade credit ratings surged in the first quarter of 2019, rewarding investors who bought the securities when many of them were trading at distressed levels last year.

Too Volatile, or Too Calm, Markets Still Aren't Just Right for Wall Street

A decline in volatility contributed to expectations for weaker trading results at banks in the first quarter.

Stocks Just Jumped, But Investors Aren't in the Clear

The S&P 500 just turned in its strongest first-quarter since the late 1990s, but the Federal Reserve, global economic jitters and a host of other factors are still top-of-mind for nervous investors.

Crypto Fundraising Slows Markedly

The market for initial coin offerings, which boomed last year after the surge in bitcoin and other digital currencies, has fallen sharply in 2019 amid a regulatory crackdown.

The 2019 IPO Frenzy Is Different From 1999. Really.

Remember the dot-com bubble? This year could finally shatter a record from that heady time, but the companies going public are bigger and older than they were back then.

Global Deal-Making Gets Off to a Slow Start in 2019

Global political tension and slowing economies abroad are taking a bite out of mergers-and-acquisitions activity, with activity down 17% so far this year.

U.S. Trade Negotiators Take Aim at China's Cybersecurity Law

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators haggled over how to get Beijing to walk back China's tough cybersecurity law as both sides push to settle a yearlong tariff fight.

Debt Investors at a Crossroads as Fed Pivots

A sharp drop in Treasury yields has stirred a debate among investors about whether to take heart from the central bank's pivot to a more growth-friendly posture or be wary of the potentially troubling causes that prompted the shift.