Economy Week Ahead: Retail Sales, Durable Goods, Jobs Report

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see data on retail sales, durable goods and the latest employment picture.

China Manufacturing Gauge Rebounds

An official gauge of activity in China's crucial manufacturing sector rose to a six-month high in March, suggesting that Beijing's support policies are gaining traction.

China's Riskiest Dollar Bonds Are Surging

A fear gauge for the junk bond market has receded. Prices of U.S. dollar bonds issued by Chinese companies with non-investment-grade credit ratings surged in the first quarter of 2019, rewarding investors who bought the securities when many of them were trading at distressed levels last year.

Can the U.S. Afford Democrats' Bold Promises? Why One Economist Says Yes

As Democrats present ambitious policy proposals, they are frequently asked how they will be paid for. The answer, increasingly, comes from Stephanie Kelton, the public face of modern monetary theory.

Too Volatile, or Too Calm, Markets Still Aren't Just Right for Wall Street

A decline in volatility contributed to expectations for weaker trading results at banks in the first quarter.

Stocks Just Jumped, But Investors Aren't in the Clear

The S&P 500 just turned in its strongest first-quarter since the late 1990s, but the Federal Reserve, global economic jitters and a host of other factors are still top-of-mind for nervous investors.

Crypto Fundraising Slows Markedly

The market for initial coin offerings, which boomed last year after the surge in bitcoin and other digital currencies, has fallen sharply in 2019 amid a regulatory crackdown.

'Fear of Missing Out' Pushes Investors Toward Stocks

As the rally in stocks continues, powering major indexes toward last year's records, investors say they are increasingly wary of missing out on further gains.

Sizing Up Stocks' Big First-Quarter Rally

Investors hoping for stocks' rally to keep up the first quarter's pace may be headed for a disappointment.

The 2019 IPO Frenzy Is Different From 1999. Really.

Remember the dot-com bubble? This year could finally shatter a record from that heady time, but the companies going public are bigger and older than they were back then.