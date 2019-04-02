Calendar Flipping to April Typically Bodes Well for Stocks

History bodes well for stocks in April, a bullish sign for investors as major averages inch toward record highs.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Fell in February

Orders for long-lasting factory goods dropped in February after three straight months of growth due to a sharp decline in civilian aircraft orders, although the overall drop was smaller than expected.

Bitcoin Tops $5,000, Heads for Biggest Daily Gain in a Year

Bitcoin briefly jumped more than 20% to top $5,000 for the first time this year amid a broader rally in digital currencies.

Global Stocks Pause After Accelerating on Factory Data

U.S. stocks were poised to open flat as investors took a breath after sharp gains on the first day of 2019's second quarter.

Banks Lift Oil Price Forecasts for 2019

Banks raised their forecasts for the price of Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, in 2019, as the market continues to be supported by production cuts led by OPEC, as well as geopolitical risks to supply.

WTO Cuts Forecast For 2019 Trade Growth

The uncertainties facing businesses around the world as a result of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China will lead to a sharper-than-expected slowdown in the flow of exports and imports in 2019, the World Trade Organization said.

Indian Shares Hit Record as Foreigners Bet on More Modinomics

A widely followed Indian stock index advanced to a record, extending a rally fueled by foreign cash as investors grow more confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling coalition will win the coming election.

Expect Pre-Earnings Frowns to Turn Upside Down

Companies are likely to unveil bad news at an elevated pace prior to the coming earnings season for the S&P 500, but the actual numbers should bring relief.

Funds Don't Always Vote for Policies They Publicly Back

Investors of funds billed as standard bearers for workplace diversity and climate-change policies might be surprised to find that their portfolio managers aren't necessarily putting their money where their mouth is.