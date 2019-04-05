Log in
S&P 500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

0
04/05/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Hiring Rebounded in March, Helping Ease Downturn Jitters

U.S. hiring sprang back in March, showing a slowdown in February was likely just a passing chill during a historically long stretch of job creation. 

 
S&P 500 Rises for Seventh Straight Session

The S&P 500 climbed for the seventh trading session in a row after a positive but mostly as-expected jobs report, capping a quiet week of trading in which stocks crept higher. 

 
May Requests Further Brexit Delay

The British government requested an additional delay to Brexit until June 30 to buy more time to get a divorce deal through parliament, as the EU debated its own timetable for the U.K.'s departure. 

 
Trump Urges Fed to Cut Rates, Resume Bond Purchases

President Trump repeated his call for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and said it should restart buying assets to stimulate growth. 

 
Canada Employment Down Slightly in March

Canada's jobs market contracted slightly in March, coming in below expectations after two months of strong gains. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises for First Time in 7 Weeks

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 15 in the past week to 831, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Oil Prices Rise on Economic Data

Oil prices hovered near five-month highs, boosted by economic data that showed strong growth in U.S. jobs. 

 
Truckers Cut Payrolls As Freight Demand Softens

Carriers cut payrolls by 1,200 jobs last month, according to preliminary figures the Labor Department reported Friday, halting a nearly yearlong expansion amid signs a hot streak that boosted transportation companies' profits in 2018 is cooling. 

 
Norway Cuts Emerging-Market Bonds From Its Sovereign-Wealth Fund

The country's $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund is set to slash its holdings of emerging-market bonds, a move closely watched by other investors given the fund's massive size. 

 
Legalization in Canada Sparks Rally in Marijuana Stocks

Shares of marijuana companies have been on a tear this year, a sign that the cannabis craze isn't letting up.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.07% 26400.09 Delayed Quote.13.11%
NASDAQ 100 0.42% 7571.167519 Delayed Quote.19.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.48% 7929.084434 Delayed Quote.18.94%
S&P 500 0.37% 2889.14 Delayed Quote.14.62%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
APACHE CORPORATION 35.43 Real-time Quote.6.17%
EOG RESOURCES INC. 98.445 Real-time Quote.5.10%
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 46.915 Real-time Quote.4.12%
TECHNIPFMC 25.125 Real-time Quote.3.95%
HESS CORPORATION 62.99 Real-time Quote.3.69%
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES 90.745 Real-time Quote.-1.58%
MACY'S 25.525 Real-time Quote.-1.79%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 72.115 Real-time Quote.-1.83%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD 48.145 Real-time Quote.-2.36%
UNDER ARMOUR 19.615 Real-time Quote.-10.88%
