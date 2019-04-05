Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.01%
2892.36 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/05 04:53:57 pm
2892.74 PTS   +0.46%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Closes Higher for Seventh Straight Session
DJ
04:31pS&P posts seven-day winning streak as jobs data allay economic fears
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/05/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Hiring Rebounded in March, Helping Ease Downturn Jitters

U.S. hiring sprang back in March, showing a slowdown in February was likely just a passing chill during a historically long stretch of job creation. 

 
S&P 500 Closes Higher for Seventh Straight Session

The S&P 500 climbed for the seventh trading session in a row after a positive but mostly as-expected jobs report, capping a quiet week of trading in which stocks crept higher. 

 
May Requests Further Brexit Delay

The British government requested an additional delay to Brexit until June 30 to buy more time to get a divorce deal through parliament, as the EU debated its own timetable for the U.K.'s departure. 

 
Trump Urges Fed to Cut Rates, Resume Bond Purchases

President Trump repeated his call for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and said it should restart buying assets to stimulate growth. 

 
Global Antitrust Agencies Issue New Rules on Enforcement

A new set of principles unveiled by the International Competition Network aims to make the process by which antitrust laws are enforced more transparent, predictable and consistent across international jurisdictions. 

 
Canada Employment Down Slightly in March

Canada's jobs market contracted slightly in March, coming in below expectations after two months of strong gains. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises for First Time in 7 Weeks

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 15 in the past week to 831, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Oil Hits Five-Month Highs on Economic Optimism

Oil prices reached five-month highs, boosted by economic data that showed strong growth in U.S. jobs. 

 
Truckers Cut Payrolls As Freight Demand Softens

Carriers cut payrolls by 1,200 jobs last month, according to preliminary figures the Labor Department reported Friday, halting a nearly yearlong expansion amid signs a hot streak that boosted transportation companies' profits in 2018 is cooling. 

 
Norway Cuts Emerging-Market Bonds From Its Sovereign-Wealth Fund

The country's $1 trillion sovereign-wealth fund is set to slash its holdings of emerging-market bonds, a move closely watched by other investors given the fund's massive size.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26424.99 Delayed Quote.13.11%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 7578.83998 Delayed Quote.19.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.59% 7938.691853 Delayed Quote.18.94%
S&P 500 0.46% 2892.74 Delayed Quote.14.62%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
APACHE CORPORATION 35.57 Delayed Quote.6.59%
EOG RESOURCES INC. 98.63 Delayed Quote.5.30%
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 47.01 Delayed Quote.4.33%
TECHNIPFMC 25.18 Delayed Quote.4.18%
FIRSTENERGY CORPORATION 40.97 Delayed Quote.3.88%
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 13.33 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
GAP 26.24 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
MACY'S 25.49 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
KOHL'S CORPORATION 72 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD 48.09 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
Heatmap :
