U.S. Moves to Impose Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU Goods

The Trump administration moved on Monday toward imposing the tariffs on imports from the European Union, saying the move was justified by the bloc's subsidies for aircraft maker Airbus.

SEC Backs Nontransparent Exchange-Traded Fund

Wall Street's top regulator has paved the way for a new kind of ETF that won't immediately disclose its investments to the public.

Prospect of Tougher Rent Regulation Hits Rental Building Sales

Sales of New York City rental apartment buildings plummeted in the first quarter, signaling the uncertainty around rent regulation after the current law expires in a few weeks.

SEC Chief Raises Concerns About Risky Lending

A top markets regulator is concerned about the growth of loans by banks to highly indebted companies, joining other policy makers in highlighting risks that leveraged loans could pose to financial markets.

S&P 500 Ekes Out Narrow Gain to Prolong Winning Streak

The S&P 500 drifted higher late in the afternoon of a quiet trading session Monday, narrowly avoiding breaking its longest streak of consecutive gains since 2017.

Oil Hits Five-Month High on Iran Designation, Libya

U.S. oil prices rose Monday to their highest since Halloween on fears of a global supply squeeze due to fighting in Libya and the Trump administration's decision to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organization.

Fed Moves to Ease 'Living Wills' for Large Banks

Federal regulators on Monday proposed easing a rule that required big banks to annually plan for their own demise, the latest move by regulators under President Trump to loosen controls put in place after the financial crisis.

A Growth Surprise Could Shock Markets

Recession fears have captured the markets' attention in recent weeks, but some investors say the bigger impact could be a surprise return to growth.

Yield-Hungry Investors Revive 'Carry Trade' in Emerging Markets

A cautious shift from the world's central banks is sending investors hunting for big paydays in emerging-market currencies via carry trades, despite concerns that global growth may continue to slow.

U.S. Factory Orders Fell 0.5% in February

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods sank 0.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted $497.47 billion, the Commerce Department said. The decline was in line with economists' expectations.