Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Cain Says Opposition to Him for Fed Based on His Conservative Views

President Trump's most recent pick for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Herman Cain, suggested criticism of his potential candidacy was based on his conservative views, calling it 'absolutely silly, ridiculous.' 

 
Job Openings Fell by More Than 500,000 in February

Job openings fell in February to the lowest level in nearly a year, a sign that demand for workers eased modestly in a month when hiring fell sharply. 

 
Stocks Fall as U.S. Plots New Tariffs on EU

The S&P 500 retreated Tuesday, threatening to snap the broad index's longest winning streak in years, as investors confronted fresh trade tensions and further signs that economic growth around the world is slowing. 

 
China's Banks Are Choking on Coal Dust

Is Chinese coal consumption in terminal decline, or ramping up again? The fortunes of the global coal industry-and of attempts to limit carbon emissions-could depend on the answer. 

 
A Slippery Slope for Yield Chasers

The steep selloff in an oil royalty trust shows the perils of focusing on yield in a depleting asset. 

 
IMF Cuts 2019 Global Growth Outlook as World Economy Stumbles

The IMF has cut its global growth outlook for 2019 to 3.3%, from 3.5% in January, with data showing world economic growth off to a worse start than was apparent earlier in the year. 

 
Deutsche Bank Squeezes Out Investors in Its Exchange-Traded Notes

A dozen Deutsche Bank AG exchange-traded notes will soon join the ranks of the living dead, leaving investors in an unusual quandary. 

 
Oil Wobbles Near Five-Month High Ahead of Inventories

Oil prices swung between small gains and losses, wobbling around five-month highs as investors weighed the latest supply signals and looked ahead to the latest reading on U.S. stockpiles. 

 
U.K. Wants Another Brexit Extension, EU Wants Assurances

European Union leaders are preparing to grant British Prime Minister Theresa May more time to win backing in Parliament for an agreement to leave the bloc. 

 
Investors' Hunger for Growth Pushes Tech Stocks to Record

A group of the largest technology companies just hit an all-time high, highlighting investors' renewed faith in software and chip companies after a fourth-quarter rout.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.73% 7.295 Delayed Quote.5.48%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.74% 26146.8 Delayed Quote.12.92%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.10% 0.86367 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.75% 70.58 Delayed Quote.30.51%
NASDAQ 100 -0.41% 7568.276929 Delayed Quote.20.06%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.49% 7914.711303 Delayed Quote.19.87%
S&P 500 -0.64% 2877.15 Delayed Quote.15.39%
WTI -0.71% 63.97 Delayed Quote.39.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
03:27pCURRENCIES : Dollar Extends Slide And Is Now Looking Vulnerable, Says Analyst
DJ
03:27pYen rises on U.S.-Europe trade tension, lower IMF forecasts
RE
03:24pShare rally cools as Trump turns trade heat on Europe
RE
03:20pShare rally cools as Trump turns trade heat on Europe
RE
03:16pShare rally cools as Trump turns trade heat on Europe
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as U.S. Plots New Tariffs on EU
DJ
03:06pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Slides Nearly 200 Points As Trump Threatens Tariffs On $..
DJ
02:43pWall Street falls on renewed trade tensions, slowdown angst
RE
01:38pBOND REPORT : Treasurys Rally After Trump Threatens Tariffs Against EU
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
CERNER CORPORATION 62.915 Real-time Quote.10.20%
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORP 54.555 Real-time Quote.2.80%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 39.405 Real-time Quote.2.27%
TRIPADVISOR 53.185 Real-time Quote.1.87%
PERKINELMER 101.385 Real-time Quote.1.68%
HARLEY-DAVIDSON 38.66 Real-time Quote.-4.05%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 26.435 Real-time Quote.-4.08%
UNDER ARMOUR 20.8 Delayed Quote.-4.32%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 27.275 Real-time Quote.-4.40%
PENTAIR PLC 38.915 Real-time Quote.-14.02%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About