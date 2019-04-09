Cain Says Opposition to Him for Fed Based on His Conservative Views

President Trump's most recent pick for the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Herman Cain, suggested criticism of his potential candidacy was based on his conservative views, calling it 'absolutely silly, ridiculous.'

Job Openings Fell by More Than 500,000 in February

Job openings fell in February to the lowest level in nearly a year, a sign that demand for workers eased modestly in a month when hiring fell sharply.

Stocks Fall as U.S. Plots New Tariffs on EU

The S&P 500 retreated Tuesday, threatening to snap the broad index's longest winning streak in years, as investors confronted fresh trade tensions and further signs that economic growth around the world is slowing.

China's Banks Are Choking on Coal Dust

Is Chinese coal consumption in terminal decline, or ramping up again? The fortunes of the global coal industry-and of attempts to limit carbon emissions-could depend on the answer.

A Slippery Slope for Yield Chasers

The steep selloff in an oil royalty trust shows the perils of focusing on yield in a depleting asset.

IMF Cuts 2019 Global Growth Outlook as World Economy Stumbles

The IMF has cut its global growth outlook for 2019 to 3.3%, from 3.5% in January, with data showing world economic growth off to a worse start than was apparent earlier in the year.

Deutsche Bank Squeezes Out Investors in Its Exchange-Traded Notes

A dozen Deutsche Bank AG exchange-traded notes will soon join the ranks of the living dead, leaving investors in an unusual quandary.

Oil Wobbles Near Five-Month High Ahead of Inventories

Oil prices swung between small gains and losses, wobbling around five-month highs as investors weighed the latest supply signals and looked ahead to the latest reading on U.S. stockpiles.

U.K. Wants Another Brexit Extension, EU Wants Assurances

European Union leaders are preparing to grant British Prime Minister Theresa May more time to win backing in Parliament for an agreement to leave the bloc.

Investors' Hunger for Growth Pushes Tech Stocks to Record

A group of the largest technology companies just hit an all-time high, highlighting investors' renewed faith in software and chip companies after a fourth-quarter rout.