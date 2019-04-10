Fed Minutes: Little Need Seen to Change Interest Rates This Year

Federal Reserve officials signaled greater conviction at their meeting last month that they wouldn't need to change interest rates this year.

Shrinking Middle Class Threatens Global Growth, Stability

The middle class is shrinking and its economic power diminishing in the U.S. and other rich countries, a development that threatens political stability and economic growth, according to a report by the OECD.

Big-Bank Chiefs, Democrats Spar at House Hearing

The chief executives at seven of the largest U.S. banks faced adversarial questioning from House Democrats on Wednesday, as lawmakers evaluated changes in the industry since the financial crisis.

U.S. Stocks End Day Higher as Investors Weigh Inflation, Fed Minutes

The S&P 500 edged higher, steadying following Tuesday's decline, as investors weighed data showing moderate inflation and the latest signs of caution from global central banks.

Trump Defends Herman Cain for Fed Board

President Trump praised his latest pick for the Fed board, Herman Cain, a day after Senate Republicans voiced doubts about the prospect of confirming him.

ECB's Draghi Shows Willingness to Bolster Faltering Eurozone Economy

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled that the bank could act to shore up the eurozone's faltering economy if the outlook darkens, underscoring deepening concerns over a longer-than-expected slowdown.

Oil Edges Higher as Venezuela Output Collapses

Oil prices were slightly higher Wednesday as investors weighed significant production declines last month from Venezuela and Saudi Arabia against data showing a large increase in U.S. crude-oil inventories.

U.S. Inflation Stayed Tame in March

U.S. consumer prices rose in March, driven by a rise in volatile oil prices that masked moderate underlying price pressures.`

EU Prepares to Push Brexit Into Next Year

EU leaders are likely to propose a further postponement of Britain's exit from the bloc, possibly delaying its departure into 2020, and to demand guarantees that Britain not disrupt the EU's agenda while it remains a member, European diplomats said.

OPEC Oil Production Down in March

OPEC's oil production fell significantly in March on the back of Saudi Arabia-led output curbs and outages in Venezuela resulting from political and economic unrest.