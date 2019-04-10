EU Leaders Agree to Delay Brexit Until Oct. 31

European Union leaders meeting in Brussels agreed to give Britain up until Oct. 31 to get a deal approved for leaving the bloc.

Fed Minutes: Little Need Seen to Change Interest Rates This Year

Federal Reserve officials signaled greater conviction at their meeting last month that they wouldn't need to change interest rates this year.

U.S. Stocks End Day Higher as Investors Weigh Inflation, Fed Minutes

The S&P 500 edged higher, steadying following Tuesday's decline, as investors weighed data showing moderate inflation and the latest signs of caution from global central banks.

Shrinking Middle Class Threatens Global Growth, Stability

The middle class is shrinking and its economic power diminishing in the U.S. and other rich countries, a development that threatens political stability and economic growth, according to a report by the OECD.

U.S., China Reach Accord on Trade-Deal Enforcement, Mnuchin Says

The U.S. and China have agreed on an enforcement mechanism for their potential trade deal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, signaling that the two sides have overcome one of the last hurdles toward reaching a broader pact.

Global PC Shipments Fell in Latest Quarter

Personal-computer shipments in the first quarter declined world-wide, driven by a shortage of Intel computer processors.

Big-Bank Chiefs, Democrats Spar at House Hearing

The chief executives at seven of the largest U.S. banks faced adversarial questioning from House Democrats on Wednesday, as lawmakers evaluated changes in the industry since the financial crisis.

Trump Defends Herman Cain for Fed Board

President Trump praised his latest pick for the Fed board, Herman Cain, a day after Senate Republicans voiced doubts about the prospect of confirming him.

ECB's Draghi Shows Willingness to Bolster Faltering Eurozone Economy

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled that the bank could act to shore up the eurozone's faltering economy if the outlook darkens, underscoring deepening concerns over a longer-than-expected slowdown.

Oil Edges Higher as Venezuela Output Collapses

Oil prices were slightly higher Wednesday as investors weighed significant production declines last month from Venezuela and Saudi Arabia against data showing a large increase in U.S. crude-oil inventories.