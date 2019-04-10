Log in
04/10 05:02:30 pm
2888.21 PTS   +0.35%
04/10NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/10Growth woes douse rally in Asian shares, dollar slips
RE
04/10Growth woes douse rally in Asian shares, dollar slips
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/10/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
EU Leaders Agree to Delay Brexit Until Oct. 31

European Union leaders agreed to postpone Brexit until Oct. 31 to allow British Prime Minister Theresa May more time to try to get the U.K.'s Parliament to approve the country's divorce deal with the bloc. 

 
Fed Minutes: Little Need Seen to Change Interest Rates This Year

Federal Reserve officials signaled greater conviction at their meeting last month that they wouldn't need to change interest rates this year. 

 
Janet Yellen Offers a Warning to Trump's Latest Central Bank Picks

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen sent an indirect warning to two potential Trump central bank picks, saying if they want to be relevant, they will need to check their politics at the door. 

 
U.S. Stocks End Day Higher as Investors Weigh Inflation, Fed Minutes

The S&P 500 edged higher, steadying following Tuesday's decline, as investors weighed data showing moderate inflation and the latest signs of caution from global central banks. 

 
Shrinking Middle Class Threatens Global Growth, Stability

The middle class is shrinking and its economic power diminishing in the U.S. and other rich countries, a development that threatens political stability and economic growth, according to a report by the OECD. 

 
U.S., China Reach Accord on Trade-Deal Enforcement, Mnuchin Says

The U.S. and China have agreed on an enforcement mechanism for their potential trade deal, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, signaling that the two sides have overcome one of the last hurdles toward reaching a broader pact. 

 
Global PC Shipments Fell in Latest Quarter

Personal-computer shipments in the first quarter declined world-wide, driven by a shortage of Intel computer processors. 

 
Big-Bank Chiefs, Democrats Spar at House Hearing

The chief executives at seven of the largest U.S. banks faced adversarial questioning from House Democrats on Wednesday, as lawmakers evaluated changes in the industry since the financial crisis. 

 
Trump Defends Herman Cain for Fed Board

President Trump praised his latest pick for the Fed board, Herman Cain, a day after Senate Republicans voiced doubts about the prospect of confirming him. 

 
ECB's Draghi Shows Willingness to Bolster Faltering Eurozone Economy

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signaled that the bank could act to shore up the eurozone's faltering economy if the outlook darkens, underscoring deepening concerns over a longer-than-expected slowdown.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26157.16 Delayed Quote.12.13%
NASDAQ 100 0.57% 7611.487848 Delayed Quote.19.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.70% 7964.243701 Delayed Quote.19.20%
S&P 500 0.35% 2888.21 Delayed Quote.14.81%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
CONAGRA BRANDS 29.39 Delayed Quote.6.72%
DISCOVERY INC 30.59 Delayed Quote.6.07%
DISCOVERY INC 28.25 Delayed Quote.4.71%
KROGER 24.98 Delayed Quote.4.34%
VALERO ENERGY 88.43 Delayed Quote.3.90%
FISERV 86.75 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
QUALCOMM 56.33 Delayed Quote.-1.93%
SNAP-ON 153.8 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
HUMANA 266.5 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
AMERISOURCEBERGEN 74 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
