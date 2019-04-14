Log in
S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/12 05:03:34 pm
2907.41 PTS   +0.66%
09:18pYen near this year's lows as risk appetite improves
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:59pAsian shares supported by global growth hopes, eyes on earnings
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/14/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
EU Prepares Tariffs Against U.S. Amid WTO Battle

The European Union is preparing tariffs on $12 billion of U.S. products over subsidies to Boeing, raising the stakes on the Trump administration's plan for punishing the EU's support to rival plane maker Airbus. 

 
Stocks Get Lift from Bank Earnings

The S&P 500 climbed Friday to notch a third consecutive week of gains after two of the nation's biggest banks reported earnings that beat expectations. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Drops as Tax-Cut Boost Fades

Consumers' outlook on the U.S. economy worsened in April, as a survey suggested the impact of tax cuts has now run its course for American households. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Pact Takes Aim at Currency Manipulation

As part of a prospective deal on trade, the U.S. and China have agreed to measures that American officials say will deter Beijing from currency manipulation by requiring greater disclosure of economic actions. 

 
JPMorgan and Wells Fargo: Two Roads Diverged

The outlook for U.S. banks is less exciting than the strong earnings figures from JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo suggest. 

 
Abraaj Founder Accused of Fraud as U.S. Seeks Extradition

Abraaj Group founder Arif Naqvi was arrested in the U.K. after U.S. prosecutors requested his extradition as part of a sprawling criminal case against the architect of what was the largest private-equity firm in emerging markets before it collapsed last year. 

 
How Trump's Pressure Puts the Fed in a Policy Pickle

President Trump says he would like not only to see rate cuts but also a resumption of the Fed's bond-buying program. This jawboning runs the risk of putting the central bank in a position where it may seem as though it's implementing policy based on political pressure. 

 
China Trade Data Raise Red Flags on Economic Recovery

China's trade performance last month raised questions about demand in the global and Chinese economies, as exports rebounded and imports fell at rates steeper than expected. 

 
Powell Reiterates Fed's Independence at Democrats' Retreat

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the independence of the central bank in a closed-door meeting with House Democrats and said he wouldn't comment on President Trump or nominees to the Fed board. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises Second Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by two in the past week to 833, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.03% 26412.3 Delayed Quote.13.22%
NASDAQ 100 0.44% 7628.149775 Delayed Quote.20.51%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 7984.163711 Delayed Quote.20.33%
S&P 500 0.66% 2907.41 Delayed Quote.15.98%
