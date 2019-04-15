Log in
Pre-market
-0.02%
2906.95 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/12 05:03:34 pm
2907.41 PTS   +0.66%
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/14ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Race To Gains On Renewed Trade-deal Hopes
DJ
04/14Yen near this year's lows, franc soft on rising risk appetite
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Trump's Fed Attacks Cast a Chill at Global Finance Gathering

Former Federal Reserve officials and foreign central bankers say President Trump's combative stance toward the U.S. central bank could over time weaken the institution and its role in the global economy. 

 
Stock Rally Defies Dimming Outlook

Many investors are trying to square their big returns with the fact that they have arrived while the global economic outlook has grown progressively dimmer, leaving some to wonder how much longer the rally can last. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: International Trade, Consumer Spending

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see data on international trade, industrial output and more. 

 
Bank of Canada Governor Stresses the Limitations of Rate Estimates

Estimates of Canada's neutral interest rate are meant to provide a sense of where monetary policy could end up and shouldn't be seen as a near-term target, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Saturday. 

 
Trading Activity Stalls as Stocks Approach Records

Trading volumes have fallen as major indexes climb toward all-time highs, the latest sign that investors remain cautious despite 2019's powerful stock rebound. 

 
EU Prepares Tariffs Against U.S. Amid WTO Battle

The European Union is preparing tariffs on $12 billion of U.S. products over subsidies to Boeing, raising the stakes on the Trump administration's plan for punishing the EU's support to rival plane maker Airbus. 

 
Stocks Get Lift from Bank Earnings

The S&P 500 climbed Friday to notch a third consecutive week of gains after two of the nation's biggest banks reported earnings that beat expectations. 

 
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Drops as Tax-Cut Boost Fades

Consumers' outlook on the U.S. economy worsened in April, as a survey suggested the impact of tax cuts has now run its course for American households. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Pact Takes Aim at Currency Manipulation

As part of a prospective deal on trade, the U.S. and China have agreed to measures that American officials say will deter Beijing from currency manipulation by requiring greater disclosure of economic actions. 

 
JPMorgan and Wells Fargo: Two Roads Diverged

The outlook for U.S. banks is less exciting than the strong earnings figures from JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo suggest.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.03% 26412.3 Delayed Quote.13.22%
NASDAQ 100 0.44% 7628.149775 Delayed Quote.20.51%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 7984.163711 Delayed Quote.20.33%
S&P 500 0.66% 2907.41 Delayed Quote.15.98%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop S&P 500
ANADARKO PETROLEUM 61.78 Delayed Quote.32.01%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 130.06 Delayed Quote.11.54%
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES 168.32 Delayed Quote.11.53%
CONCHO RESOURCES INC. 113.89 Delayed Quote.8.75%
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION 33.48 Delayed Quote.7.38%
NETFLIX 351.14 Delayed Quote.-4.49%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 119.76 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 223.22 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 26.87 Delayed Quote.-8.39%
ANTHEM INC 252.85 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
