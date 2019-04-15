Trade Deal Hopes to Spur European Gains

European markets should race to gains on renewed US-China trade deal hopes.

Trump's Fed Attacks Cast a Chill at Global Finance Gathering

Former Federal Reserve officials and foreign central bankers say President Trump's combative stance toward the U.S. central bank could over time weaken the institution and its role in the global economy.

Economy Week Ahead: International Trade, Consumer Spending

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see data on international trade, industrial output and more.

Stock Rally Defies Dimming Outlook

Many investors are trying to square their big returns with the fact that they have arrived while the global economic outlook has grown progressively dimmer, leaving some to wonder how much longer the rally can last.

What You Need to Be on the Fed...and It Isn't a Ph.D.

You don't need a Ph.D. to serve on the Federal Reserve. The debate, rather, is whether economics and economic models are useful tools for central bankers.

Trans-Pacific Trade Party Is Raging on Without the U.S.

U.S. beef exporters may be the first to feel the squeeze of the Asian agreement on tariffs

Bank of Canada Governor Stresses the Limitations of Rate Estimates

Estimates of Canada's neutral interest rate are meant to provide a sense of where monetary policy could end up and shouldn't be seen as a near-term target, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Saturday.

Trading Activity Stalls as Stocks Approach Records

Trading volumes have fallen as major indexes climb toward all-time highs, the latest sign that investors remain cautious despite 2019's powerful stock rebound.

EU Prepares Tariffs Against U.S. Amid WTO Battle

The European Union is preparing tariffs on $12 billion of U.S. products over subsidies to Boeing, raising the stakes on the Trump administration's plan for punishing the EU's support to rival plane maker Airbus.

Stocks Get Lift from Bank Earnings

The S&P 500 climbed Friday to notch a third consecutive week of gains after two of the nation's biggest banks reported earnings that beat expectations.