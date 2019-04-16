China Growth Beats Expectations Thanks to Humming Factories

China's economic growth held to a 6.4% growth rate in the first three months of the year as factory production picked up sharply amid signs authorities worked forcefully to stabilize output.

As Wages Rise, Black Workers See the Smallest Gains

Black workers have received far smaller pay increases in recent years compared with other racial groups, despite unemployment for black Americans trending at historic lows.

Stocks Finish Slightly Higher

The S&P 500 finished little changed Tuesday, as health-care shares declined amid renewed concerns about tighter sector regulation, offsetting gains elsewhere.

Oil Climbs Alongside Stocks on Demand Hopes

Oil prices rose, climbing alongside stocks and other risk assets on optimism about improving economic growth and commodity demand.

New U.S. Policy on Cuba Sanctions Threatens EU Ties

The Trump administration plans to intensify pressure against Cuba by allowing U.S. nationals to lodge claims against foreign companies that do business there, setting up a fresh front in the U.S.'s widening economic rift with Europe.

U.S. Manufacturing Hits Soft Patch Tied to Global Slowdown

American manufacturers failed to bounce back last month after slumping earlier in the year, showing that the broader slowdown around the world is pressuring a key sector in the U.S. economy.

U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Improves in April

The National Association of Home Builders said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes rose one point from a month earlier to 63 in April, as expected by economists surveyed.

Gold Falls Out of Favor as Risk Rally Extends to Spring

Gold prices have declined since hitting a 10-month high in February, wiping out all of their gains for 2019. The drop signals rising optimism in the world economy as investors inch away from the safe-haven metal.

When Central Banks Try to Fix What They Break

The European Central Bank would only take interest rates more negative with a mechanism to soften the blow on banks.

Third Point, Pershing Square Sell Stakes in Exchange IEX

Some of the earliest investors in IEX Group recently sold their stakes in the upstart stock exchange, including activist hedge funds Third Point and Pershing Square Capital Management.