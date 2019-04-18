AG William Barr Says Mueller Report Will Be Sent to Congress at 11 a.m. EDT

Attorney General William Barr said the special counsel, whose report will be sent to Congress later Thursday morning, found no evidence that any American coordinated with Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 election.

Consumer Spending Rebounded in March

Retail sales in the U.S. bounced back in March after a stretch of weak spending, another sign that first-quarter growth was stronger than expected. Auto sales clocked the heftiest monthly gain since September 2017.

S&P 500 Turns Lower, Dragged Down by Health Sector

The S&P 500 fell after giving up an early gain, as health-care stocks extended their rout, offsetting advances from a handful of industrial stocks that had posted better-than-expected earnings.

U.S. Jobless Claims Hit Fresh 50-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to a fresh 50-year low.

Oil Edges Higher on Declining U.S. Inventories

Oil prices were moderately higher on expectations U.S. crude oil inventories could decline further as the summer-driving season approaches and refineries start boosting both their intake and output.

U.S. Business Inventories Rose 0.3% in February

U.S. business inventories increased 0.3% in February to a seasonally adjusted $2.017 trillion, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.3% rise in February from the prior month.

Eurozone PMI Shows Signs of Further Slowdown

The eurozone economy showed signs of weakening further in April as an ongoing downturn in manufacturing began to takes it toll on service providers.

Sprint and T-Mobile Brace for Disappointment

Investors in T-Mobile and Sprint are praying for a deal. They may be disappointed.

OPEC vs. Shale: the Battle for Oil Price Supremacy

Oil prices are in a tug of war between the huge increase in production in the U.S. shale patch and attempts by OPEC to slash its own output.

China's Job Market Blues

American politicians have complained for years about China and other low-cost producers stealing U.S. jobs. Now the shoe is on the other foot, complicating the task of investors looking to play a Chinese growth rebound.