Fed's Powell Warns of Economic Risks From Rising Business Debt

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said financial regulators must take seriously potential dangers that rising levels of business debt pose to the U.S. economy but said some comparisons to last decade's subprime mortgage bubble overstate the risks.

Fed's Clarida: U.S. Labor Tightness Not Seen Stirring Inflation

The No. 2 official at the Federal Reserve, Vice Chair Richard Clarida, said Monday that the U.S. labor market may not be operating beyond "full employment" even with a 3.6% jobless rate, suggesting little concern about potential inflation.

U.S.-China Trade Talks Will End in a Deal, Former Negotiator Says

A former top U.S. trade negotiator said talks with China for a trade deal had made significant progress despite recent setbacks and an agreement would eventually be reached.

Companies Slow to Adopt Libor Replacement

Companies are dawdling in their adoption of the Federal Reserve's preferred replacement for the interest-rate benchmark underpinning trillions of dollars in financial contracts.

Australia's RBA Clears Path to Cut Interest Rates

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cleared a path to an interest-rate cut in June, saying in minutes of its May 7 policy meeting that deterioration in the job market would warrant the first reduction since 2016.

Stocks Dragged Down by Tech Sector

Shares of tech companies fell after some U.S. businesses moved to comply with the Trump administration's decision to put Huawei Technologies on a trade blacklist, pushing the S&P 500 lower to start the week.

Oil Edges Higher on OPEC Cuts, Iran Tensions

U.S. oil prices rose to their highest level in nearly three weeks Monday on continued U.S.-Iran tensions and as major crude producers, including Saudi Arabia, signaled they may maintain production cuts until the end of this year.

Negative Rates, Designed as a Short-Term Jolt, Have Become an Addiction

Europe's central banks haven't been able to wean the eurozone from cheap money, which distorts economies and leaves little ammunition to cushion the next downturn. "We are on a painkiller, and it's very hard to get off it."

Phantom $4 Billion Joins Accounting 'Land Mines' Shaking Chinese Market

Kangmei Pharmaceutical, the drug company at the center of one of China's biggest corporate crises, suspended trading in its stock after admitting it had been secretly buying its own shares.

Indian Markets Rally on Modi Exit Poll Lead

Indian markets cheered as exit polls suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for another five years at the helm of Asia's third- largest economy.