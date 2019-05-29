Stocks, Treasury Yields Fall Further Amid Trade Jitters

U.S. stocks and commodities slid again, as worries about slowing economic growth spurred a fresh retreat from riskier investments.

Bank Stocks Hurt by More Than Falling Rates

Bank stocks soared ahead of the S&P 500 early in the year, but recent worries that trade tensions will hit the economy have dented shares of lenders in several ways.

Bondholders Wager Huawei Will Withstand U.S. Onslaught

Investors in the debt markets are betting Huawei Technologies can weather U.S. pressure-with assistance from the Chinese state if necessary.

Bank of Canada Keeps Key Rate Unchanged

The Bank of Canada kept it key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and said a broad improvement in domestic economic activity has reinforced its view that a slowdown that began in late 2018 was temporary.

German Unemployment Rises for the First Time in Five Years

Germany's jobless rate climbed unexpectedly in May, the first increase in more than five years, in a sign that a recent slowdown in growth is spreading further through Europe's largest economy.

Investors Beware: Consumers' Story Isn't Yours

A rising stock market fed into investors' belief that retailers were having a great quarter. But back in reality, things were different.

Oil Prices Sink as Trade Tensions Limit Investors' Appetite for Risk

Oil prices fell as investors' risk appetite was hampered by trade tensions that could limit demand. Crude tracked losses in global markets after the U.S. and China dispute appeared to move further from resolution.

Are Stocks as Expensive as Shiller's Measure Says?

A widely cited stock-market-valuation measure popularized by Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller looks different because of losses companies experienced following the 2008 financial crisis.

Maveron Keeps Its Money on Consumer Investing

Many venture firms continue to make bets on technology aimed at businesses. But Maveron is sticking with its consumer-only approach, raising $180 million for its seventh fund.

Treasury Declines to Designate China a Currency Manipulator

The Treasury Department passed on a chance to designate China as a currency manipulator but continued to highlight the nation's currency practices as a source of concern.