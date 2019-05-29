Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-0.72%
2782.35 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 05/29 04:54:37 pm
2783.02 PTS   -0.69%
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:45pGLOBAL STOCKS TO KEEP CLIMBING BUT TRADE WAR A MAJOR HURDLE : Reuters Poll
RE
05:47pWorld stocks drop, bonds rally as trade tensions fan growth fears
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

0
05/29/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Britain's Labour Party Leader Warms to Referendum on Brexit Deal

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said Wednesday that any Brexit deal should be put to a referendum, the strongest signal yet that a major British political party is willing to officially back a vote that could cancel the U.K.'s exit from the European Union. 

 
Canada Introduces Legislation to Ratify North American Trade Pact

Canada's Liberal government introduced legislation that would ratify the revised version of the North American free-trade pact, moving ahead less than two weeks after the Trump administration lifted tariffs on the country's steel and aluminum exports. 

 
Bank Stocks Hurt by More Than Falling Rates

Bank stocks soared ahead of the S&P 500 early in the year, but recent worries that trade tensions will hit the economy have dented shares of lenders in several ways. 

 
Bondholders Wager Huawei Will Withstand U.S. Onslaught

Investors in the debt markets are betting Huawei Technologies can weather U.S. pressure-with assistance from the Chinese state if necessary. 

 
Stocks, Bond Yields Fall Further Amid Trade Jitters

Stocks, bond yields and commodities around the world declined again, as worries about slowing economic growth spurred a fresh retreat from riskier investments. 

 
Oil Prices Slide on Demand Fears

Oil prices fell as investors' risk appetite was hampered by worries that trade tensions could limit demand, with the U.S.-China dispute appearing to move further from resolution. 

 
Real Winners From Trump's Tariffs Are China's Neighbors

Preliminary evidence suggests that extra U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are a cost to both countries while rewarding the likes of South Korea and Taiwan 

 
Bank of Canada Keeps Key Rate Unchanged

The Bank of Canada kept it key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and said a broad improvement in domestic economic activity has reinforced its view that a slowdown that began in late 2018 was temporary. 

 
German Unemployment Rises for the First Time in Five Years

Germany's jobless rate climbed unexpectedly in May, the first increase in more than five years, in a sign that a recent slowdown in growth is spreading further through Europe's largest economy. 

 
Investors Beware: Consumers' Story Isn't Yours

A rising stock market fed into investors' belief that retailers were having a great quarter. But back in reality, things were different.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.87% 25126.41 Delayed Quote.7.71%
NASDAQ 100 -0.85% 7216.858697 Delayed Quote.14.98%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.79% 7547.309451 Delayed Quote.14.65%
S&P 500 -0.69% 2783.02 Delayed Quote.11.79%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HELMERICH & PAYNE 51 Delayed Quote.3.57%
DEERE & COMPANY 141.13 Delayed Quote.2.59%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC 43.73 Delayed Quote.2.58%
CENTURYLINK INC. 10.39 Delayed Quote.2.57%
QORVO 62.08 Delayed Quote.2.22%
GENERAL MILLS 48.25 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
MACERICH COMPANY 37.13 Delayed Quote.-5.90%
PVH CORPORATION 99.25 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
L BRANDS 22.64 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD 35.06 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
