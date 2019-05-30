Britain's Labour Party Leader Warms to Referendum on Brexit Deal

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said Wednesday that any Brexit deal should be put to a referendum, the strongest signal yet that a major British political party is willing to officially back a vote that could cancel the U.K.'s exit from the European Union.

Canada Introduces Legislation to Ratify North American Trade Pact

Canada's Liberal government introduced legislation that would ratify the revised version of the North American free-trade pact, moving ahead less than two weeks after the Trump administration lifted tariffs on the country's steel and aluminum exports.

U.S. Government Bonds Gain as Growth Concerns Deepen

Yields on government bonds around the world fell to new 20-month lows as a deepening rift between the U.S. and China over trade pushed investors to safer assets.

Bank Stocks Hurt by More Than Falling Rates

Bank stocks soared ahead of the S&P 500 early in the year, but recent worries that trade tensions will hit the economy have dented shares of lenders in several ways.

Bondholders Wager Huawei Will Withstand U.S. Onslaught

Investors in the debt markets are betting Huawei Technologies can weather U.S. pressure-with assistance from the Chinese state if necessary.

Stocks, Bond Yields Fall Further Amid Trade Jitters

Stocks, bond yields and commodities around the world declined again, as worries about slowing economic growth spurred a fresh retreat from riskier investments.

Oil Prices Slide on Demand Fears

Oil prices fell as investors' risk appetite was hampered by worries that trade tensions could limit demand, with the U.S.-China dispute appearing to move further from resolution.

Real Winners From Trump's Tariffs Are China's Neighbors

Preliminary evidence suggests that extra U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are a cost to both countries while rewarding the likes of South Korea and Taiwan

Bank of Canada Keeps Key Rate Unchanged

The Bank of Canada kept it key interest rate unchanged at 1.75% and said a broad improvement in domestic economic activity has reinforced its view that a slowdown that began in late 2018 was temporary.

German Unemployment Rises for the First Time in Five Years

Germany's jobless rate climbed unexpectedly in May, the first increase in more than five years, in a sign that a recent slowdown in growth is spreading further through Europe's largest economy.