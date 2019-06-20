Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 06/20 01:41:18 pm
2946.22 PTS   +0.68%
01:37pFed rate-cut hints power S&P 500 to all-time high
RE
01:35pGlobal stocks jump; dollar and yields fall after Fed rate-cut signal
RE
01:32pStocks jump; dollar and yields fall after Fed rate-cut signal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Middle East Clashes Send Oil Sharply Higher

U.S. oil futures jumped as tensions in the Middle East continued to spiral and the dollar fell, extending a period of high volatility for crude. 

 
Stocks Extend Gains After Fed Hints of Interest-Rate Cut

U.S. stocks rallied Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a new intraday record, after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it would cut interest rates if the economic outlook doesn't improve in the coming months. 

 
U.S. Companies Repatriated More Profits in 2018 Than Estimated

U.S. companies brought home more profits stashed overseas in 2018, the first year after the tax-law overhaul, than initially estimated. 

 
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 2%, Defying Expectations

Yields that have hit multiyear lows reflect the difficulties central bankers face in normalizing monetary policy after a decade of unusually easy money. 

 
Boris Johnson Takes Another Step Closer to U.K. Leadership

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gathered further momentum in his bid to become the next British prime minister as Conservative Party lawmakers ejected another contender from their leadership race. 

 
On Ethanol, Big Corn Beats Big Oil

Corn crops are under pressure, yet farmers are pushing for a bigger share of the gasoline blend that would push up prices further. 

 
U.S. Current Account Gap Narrowed

The U.S. current-account deficit narrowed to a seasonally adjusted $130.40 billion in the first quarter from a revised $143.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Economists surveyed had expected a $122.0 billion deficit. 

 
BOE Warns on Global Economic Outlook

The Bank of England left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as it cautioned of rising trade tensions darkening the outlook for the global economy. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Decreased Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign of a firm labor market. 

 
Investors Dodge Global Worries in Currencies of Egypt, Ukraine

Investors are snapping up exotic currencies like the Egyptian pound and Ukrainian hryvnia as they seek assets with little correlation to global markets amid rising worries over growth and trade.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.56% 26657.48 Delayed Quote.13.62%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 7709.534981 Delayed Quote.18.90%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.47% 8025.475622 Delayed Quote.18.23%
S&P 500 0.57% 2943.83 Delayed Quote.16.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
01:37pFed rate-cut hints power S&P 500 to all-time high
RE
01:35pGlobal stocks jump; dollar and yields fall after Fed rate-cut signal
RE
01:32pStocks jump; dollar and yields fall after Fed rate-cut signal
RE
01:24pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Pulls Back From All-time High As Trump Raises Threat..
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:26aU.S. labour market on solid ground; manufacturing struggling
RE
11:18aFed rate-cut signal sends stocks surging, wounds yields, dollar
RE
10:54aOracle on Pace for Record High After F4Q Earnings Beat -- Data Talk
DJ
10:30aTSX eyes sixth day of gains on boost from mining stocks
RE
10:02aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : T-Mobile, Natixis, Deutsche Bank, Facebook
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ORACLE CORPORATION 56.635 Real-time Quote.7.51%
VENTAS 73.435 Real-time Quote.5.43%
NOBLE ENERGY 21.485 Real-time Quote.4.86%
HOLLYFRONTIER 43.435 Real-time Quote.4.84%
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO 21.795 Real-time Quote.4.73%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 32.18 Real-time Quote.-3.10%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS 52.145 Real-time Quote.-3.27%
ALASKA AIR GROUP 60.775 Real-time Quote.-3.32%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 118.095 Real-time Quote.-3.71%
CARNIVAL CORP 47.915 Real-time Quote.-9.32%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About