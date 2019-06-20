Middle East Clashes Send Oil Sharply Higher

U.S. oil futures jumped as tensions in the Middle East continued to spiral and the dollar fell, extending a period of high volatility for crude.

Stocks Extend Gains After Fed Hints of Interest-Rate Cut

U.S. stocks rallied Thursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a new intraday record, after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it would cut interest rates if the economic outlook doesn't improve in the coming months.

U.S. Companies Repatriated More Profits in 2018 Than Estimated

U.S. companies brought home more profits stashed overseas in 2018, the first year after the tax-law overhaul, than initially estimated.

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 2%, Defying Expectations

Yields that have hit multiyear lows reflect the difficulties central bankers face in normalizing monetary policy after a decade of unusually easy money.

Boris Johnson Takes Another Step Closer to U.K. Leadership

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gathered further momentum in his bid to become the next British prime minister as Conservative Party lawmakers ejected another contender from their leadership race.

On Ethanol, Big Corn Beats Big Oil

Corn crops are under pressure, yet farmers are pushing for a bigger share of the gasoline blend that would push up prices further.

U.S. Current Account Gap Narrowed

The U.S. current-account deficit narrowed to a seasonally adjusted $130.40 billion in the first quarter from a revised $143.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Economists surveyed had expected a $122.0 billion deficit.

BOE Warns on Global Economic Outlook

The Bank of England left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as it cautioned of rising trade tensions darkening the outlook for the global economy.

U.S. Jobless Claims Decreased Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign of a firm labor market.

Investors Dodge Global Worries in Currencies of Egypt, Ukraine

Investors are snapping up exotic currencies like the Egyptian pound and Ukrainian hryvnia as they seek assets with little correlation to global markets amid rising worries over growth and trade.