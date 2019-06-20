10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 2%, Defying Expectations

Yields that have hit multiyear lows reflect the difficulties central bankers face in normalizing monetary policy after a decade of unusually easy money.

Middle East Clashes Send Oil Sharply Higher

U.S. oil futures jumped as tensions mounted in the Middle East and the dollar fell, extending a period of high volatility for crude.

S&P 500 Hits Record Close After Fed Hints of Interest-Rate Cut

The S&P 500 closed at a new record high after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it would cut interest rates if the economic outlook doesn't improve in the coming months.

Gold's Run Signals Worrying Future

Gold has hit an almost six-year high after the Federal Reserve signaled that it was willing to lower interest rates. If rates continue to fall, expect further jumps in the yellow metal. But the moves portend some bad news.

Big Banks Face Less Stress in This Year's Fed Tests

Banks could have an easier time with their annual stress tests. Here's what to look for in the results being released Friday and next Thursday.

U.S. Companies Repatriated More Profits in 2018 Than Estimated

U.S. companies brought home more profits stashed overseas in 2018, the first year after the tax-law overhaul, than initially estimated.

Trump on Fed Decision: 'You Can't Win 'Em All'

President Trump said he wished the Federal Reserve had cut interest rates at its two-day meeting this week, but added he was encouraged the central bankers seemed ready to deliver rate reductions at coming meetings.

Boris Johnson Takes Another Step Closer to U.K. Leadership

Boris Johnson will face Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in the final round of the race to find a new Conservative Party leader-and British prime minister. Mr. Johnson, the former foreign secretary, is the favorite to win.

On Ethanol, Big Corn Beats Big Oil

Corn crops are under pressure, yet farmers are pushing for a bigger share of the gasoline blend that would push up prices further.

Trump to Issue Executive Order on Health-Care Price Transparency

President Trump plans to issue an executive order on Monday to compel the disclosure of prices in health care, according to three sources familiar with the planning.