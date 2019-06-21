Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-0.18%
2948.76 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/20 04:53:40 pm
2954.18 PTS   +0.95%
07:45aTSX futures drop on U.S.-Iran tensions
RE
07:28aMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Poised To Pull Back After Notching First Record Since April
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Global Stocks Tread Water After S&P Record

European stocks were largely flat as geopolitical risks prompted a return to safer assets for some investors and profit-taking for others after a run of gains this week. 

 
Stocks Are Sitting Pretty Heading Into Summer

Stocks are on pace for their best June in more than a half-century. Despite lingering trade tensions and questions over Federal Reserve policy, the S&P 500 has advanced 7.3% so far this month, while the Dow has climbed 7.8%. 

 
Faltering Factories Cast a Dark Cloud Over the Global Economy

Factory output is slowing in a number of key economies, darkening the outlook for the global economy and increasing the likelihood that leading central banks will respond with fresh stimulus. 

 
IPO Season Establishes New Crop of Venture-Capital Leaders

WSJ Pro tracked IPOs and direct listings in the U.S. since the start of 2017 to see which companies generated the highest returns for their venture investors. The data re-establishes some prominent investors and promotes new names to the leadership ranks. 

 
Hating the Fed Is as American as Apple Pie

When President Trump complains about the Federal Reserve, he's taking part in a tradition of central-bank bashing that stretches back to America's founding. But for all the missteps the Fed has made over the years, the country is better off with it than it would be without it. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Says Japan's Banks Face Challenges

The Boston Fed president says a shrinking population, aging demographics and low interest rates provide little room for profitability. 

 
The World Doesn't Need Trouble in Chinese Steel

The world's largest steel industry is being squeezed between rising iron-ore costs and falling steel prices. More trouble for global steelmakers and Chinese banks alike won't be far behind. 

 
EU Threatens Sanctions on Turkey Amid Drilling Spat

European Union leaders threatened sanctions against Turkey as a fight escalated over offshore energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean. 

 
Art Looks Better in Private Collections

The sale of Sotheby's this week to a French billionaire takes one of the few listed art companies off the market. But such stocks haven't lived up to investment hopes anyway. 

 
Trump on Fed Decision: 'You Can't Win 'Em All'

President Trump said he wished the Federal Reserve had cut interest rates at its two-day meeting this week, but added he was encouraged the central bankers seemed ready to deliver rate reductions at coming meetings.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.94% 26753.17 Delayed Quote.14.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.92% 7738.054712 Delayed Quote.21.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.80% 8051.340427 Delayed Quote.19.87%
S&P 500 0.95% 2954.18 Delayed Quote.16.74%
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ORACLE CORPORATION 56.99 Delayed Quote.8.18%
NOBLE ENERGY 21.75 Delayed Quote.6.15%
HOLLYFRONTIER 43.65 Delayed Quote.5.36%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 22.88 Delayed Quote.4.91%
SCHLUMBERGER NV 38.25 Delayed Quote.4.77%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS 52.56 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 118.74 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 32.15 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
ALASKA AIR GROUP 60.72 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CARNIVAL CORP 46.605 Real-time Quote.-4.50%
