S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
0.01%
2945.76 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/24 05:06:47 pm
2945.35 PTS   -0.17%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drift Higher, Extending Gains
DJ
04:46pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ekes Out Gain But Fresh Iran Sanctions Drag Broader Stock Market Lower
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/24/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Dallas Fed President: Too Early to Tell Whether Rate Cut Will Be Warranted

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said it is too soon to say whether the Fed will need to reduce interest rates in coming months due to rising uncertainty over trade tensions and weaker global growth. 

 
PG&E Bond Prices Jump, While Shares Fall

PG&E bond prices surged in heavy trading even as shares declined, a divergence that some analysts said reflects uncertainty about how much new equity the bankrupt utility needs to raise to address claims tied to past and future wildfires. 

 
Stocks Meander Around Flat Line

The S&P 500 inched lower Monday as a dearth of economic data kept trading activity relatively subdued. 

 
Trump Signs Order Compelling Disclosure of Health-Care Prices

President Trump issued an executive order to compel price disclosure in health care, an initiative that could upend industry practices and give consumers more information on their out-of-pocket costs. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell to Testify Before House Committee on July 10

He will testify before Senate Banking Committee the following day. 

 
U.S. Oil Exports Rising Amid Middle Eastern Turmoil

U.S. crude exports are surging, reflecting strife along the Strait of Hormuz that has given oil buyers second thoughts about the Persian Gulf. 

 
Tweets, Trade and the Fed Now Have Markets Moving in Packs

Bonds, stocks and currencies are moving in tandem more often, as central bank surprises and trade uncertainty assert their grip over markets. 

 
Trump Imposes New Sanctions on Iran

President Trump signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on Iran, including against its supreme leader and its foreign minister. 

 
Texas Manufacturing Expansion Picked Up in June

Manufacturing in Texas grew at a slightly faster pace in June compared with May, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas's Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey, with the production index rising to 8.9 from 6.3. 

 
Federal Reserve Is Low on Ammunition

The Federal Reserve doesn't have a lot of bullets, and as soon as next month it could start firing some of them off.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.03% 26727.54 Delayed Quote.14.54%
NASDAQ 100 -0.07% 7723.021462 Delayed Quote.22.10%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.32% 8005.696298 Delayed Quote.21.05%
S&P 500 -0.17% 2945.35 Delayed Quote.17.70%
Latest news on S&P 500
04:31pS&P 500 slips as healthcare drags, investors eye G20 summit
RE
04:28pGlobal stocks mostly flat ahead of G20; dollar slips
RE
04:19pGlobal stocks mostly flat ahead of G20; dollar slips
RE
04:19pGlobal stocks mostly flat ahead of G20; dollar slips
RE
03:14pChina's DJI plans to build drones in California amid U.S. security concern
RE
Chart S&P 500
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
ELECTRONIC ARTS 99 Delayed Quote.3.85%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD 47.15 Delayed Quote.2.70%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 38.44 Delayed Quote.2.53%
DOW INC 49.58 Delayed Quote.2.52%
WESTERN DIGITAL 41.03 Delayed Quote.2.47%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 22.34 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
HANESBRANDS 16.7 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
CELGENE CORPORATION 93.47 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP 68.12 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 45.68 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
About