Dallas Fed President: Too Early to Tell Whether Rate Cut Will Be Warranted

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said it is too soon to say whether the Fed will need to reduce interest rates in coming months due to rising uncertainty over trade tensions and weaker global growth.

PG&E Bond Prices Jump, While Shares Fall

PG&E bond prices surged in heavy trading even as shares declined, a divergence that some analysts said reflects uncertainty about how much new equity the bankrupt utility needs to raise to address claims tied to past and future wildfires.

Stocks Meander Around Flat Line

The S&P 500 inched lower Monday as a dearth of economic data kept trading activity relatively subdued.

Trump Signs Order Compelling Disclosure of Health-Care Prices

President Trump issued an executive order to compel price disclosure in health care, an initiative that could upend industry practices and give consumers more information on their out-of-pocket costs.

Fed Chairman Powell to Testify Before House Committee on July 10

He will testify before Senate Banking Committee the following day.

U.S. Oil Exports Rising Amid Middle Eastern Turmoil

U.S. crude exports are surging, reflecting strife along the Strait of Hormuz that has given oil buyers second thoughts about the Persian Gulf.

Tweets, Trade and the Fed Now Have Markets Moving in Packs

Bonds, stocks and currencies are moving in tandem more often, as central bank surprises and trade uncertainty assert their grip over markets.

Trump Imposes New Sanctions on Iran

The Trump administration ordered new sanctions that aim to freeze the assets of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's office and several Iranian military commanders and include plans to target Foreign Minister Javad Zarif later this week.

Texas Manufacturing Expansion Picked Up in June

Manufacturing in Texas grew at a slightly faster pace in June compared with May, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas's Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey, with the production index rising to 8.9 from 6.3.

Federal Reserve Is Low on Ammunition

The Federal Reserve doesn't have a lot of bullets, and as soon as next month it could start firing some of them off.