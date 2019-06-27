Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

0
06/27/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Stocks Rise as Investors Hope for Trade Progress

U.S. stocks rose Thursday morning, with the S&P 500 on track to snap a four-day losing streak. 

 
U.S. Economy Grew at Unrevised 3.1% Rate in First Quarter

The pace of U.S. economic growth remained at a strong 3.1% annual rate in the first three months of the year, but a downward revision to consumer spending suggests the momentum could be difficult to maintain. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, a possible sign that trade disputes and slowing global growth are starting to affect the domestic economy. 

 
Trump and Xi Have Reason to Step Back From the Brink

Both the U.S. and China are heading into the G-20 loudly proclaiming they don't need a deal. The reality is that both economies have already suffered substantial damage-and the next round of tariffs would make things far worse. A further escalation isn't inevitable though. 

 
Mexico Registers $1.03B May Trade Surplus

Mexico registered its fourth straight monthly trade surplus in May as increases in exports of manufactured goods helped to offset the deficit in petroleum trade. 

 
Russell Rebalancing Promises Trading Frenzy

A surge in trading is expected Friday as stocks are added to and dropped from FTSE Russell's U.S. benchmarks. During last year's rebalancing, about $100 billion of individual stocks were traded in the final seconds of the day. 

 
Iraq Backs Extension of OPEC Production Cuts

Iraq backs an extension of OPEC oil output curbs, the country's oil minister said, adding scenarios for deeper cuts were among options being considered 

 
Eurozone Factory Confidence Slumps on Trade Disputes

Eurozone manufacturers were at their most downbeat in almost six years in June as hopes for a speedy resolution to a series of disputes between the U.S. and its main trading partners faded. 

 
Trump's Most Powerful Weapon in the U.S.-China Trade Fight

For all the discussion of a global role for the yuan, China's banks still need access to the dollar system, while U.S. banks don't need the yuan. 

 
Why Helicopters Are Sinking Offshore

The energy business has turned up its fair share of casualties in industries associated with the supply chain. This cycle it is the helicopter.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.07% 26518.78 Delayed Quote.13.76%
NASDAQ 100 0.45% 7661.008325 Delayed Quote.19.93%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.63% 7958.790346 Delayed Quote.18.83%
S&P 500 0.36% 2924.05 Delayed Quote.16.38%
Top / Flop S&P 500
TRIPADVISOR 46.39 Real-time Quote.5.31%
CENTURYLINK INC. 11.415 Real-time Quote.4.63%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 54.625 Real-time Quote.4.29%
ABBVIE 70.295 Real-time Quote.3.38%
L BRANDS 25.565 Real-time Quote.3.08%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 39.45 Real-time Quote.-2.50%
NORDSTROM 31.25 Real-time Quote.-2.95%
ROSS STORES 99.36 Real-time Quote.-2.97%
CONAGRA BRANDS 26.175 Real-time Quote.-9.52%
UNDER ARMOUR 22.125 Real-time Quote.-11.75%
