Democrats' Comments Give Health-Care Stocks a Stronger Pulse

Beaten-down health-care stocks are seeing some relief after most Democratic presidential candidates shied away from forcefully endorsing plans to nationalize the U.S. health insurance industry

Gold Loses Some Luster Ahead of Summit

Gold prices retreated from multiyear highs Thursday, as investors awaited the outcome of trade discussions between U.S. and Chinese leaders at the Group of 20 summit at the end of the week.

Stocks Rise as Investors Hope for Trade Progress

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors hope for progress on the trade between the U.S. and China.

U.S. Economy Grew at Unrevised 3.1% Rate in First Quarter

The pace of U.S. economic growth remained at a strong 3.1% annual rate in the first three months of the year, but a downward revision to consumer spending suggests the momentum could be difficult to maintain.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, a possible sign that trade disputes and slowing global growth are starting to affect the domestic economy.

Trump and Xi Have Reason to Step Back From the Brink

Both the U.S. and China are heading into the G-20 loudly proclaiming they don't need a deal. The reality is that both economies have already suffered substantial damage-and the next round of tariffs would make things far worse. A further escalation isn't inevitable though.

Mexico Registers $1.03B May Trade Surplus

Mexico registered its fourth straight monthly trade surplus in May as increases in exports of manufactured goods helped to offset the deficit in petroleum trade.

Russell Rebalancing Promises Trading Frenzy

A surge in trading is expected Friday as stocks are added to and dropped from FTSE Russell's U.S. benchmarks. During last year's rebalancing, about $100 billion of individual stocks were traded in the final seconds of the day.

Iraq Backs Extension of OPEC Production Cuts

Iraq backs an extension of OPEC oil output curbs, the country's oil minister said, adding scenarios for deeper cuts were among options being considered

Eurozone Factory Confidence Slumps on Trade Disputes

Eurozone manufacturers were at their most downbeat in almost six years in June as hopes for a speedy resolution to a series of disputes between the U.S. and its main trading partners faded.