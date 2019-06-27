Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.36%
2924.18 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/27 05:09:33 pm
2924.92 PTS   +0.38%
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:08pAsian shares inch up as investors await Trump-Xi meeting
RE
08:45pGlobal stocks gain on U.S.-China trade hopes, dollar flat
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/27/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Federal Reserve Clears Big Banks to Boost Payouts to Investors

The Fed cleared the biggest banks to increase shareholder payouts, another sign the industry has grown fit enough to handle a severe economic shock. 

 
Democrats' Comments Give Health-Care Stocks a Stronger Pulse

Beaten-down health-care stocks are seeing some relief after most Democratic presidential candidates shied away from forcefully endorsing plans to nationalize the U.S. health insurance industry 

 
Gold Loses Some Luster Ahead of Summit

Gold prices retreated from multiyear highs Thursday, as investors awaited the outcome of trade discussions between U.S. and Chinese leaders at the Group of 20 summit at the end of the week. 

 
Stocks Rise as Investors Hope for Trade Progress

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-day losing streak, as investors hope for progress on the trade between the U.S. and China. 

 
U.S. Economy Grew at Unrevised 3.1% Rate in First Quarter

The pace of U.S. economic growth remained at a strong 3.1% annual rate in the first three months of the year, but a downward revision to consumer spending suggests the momentum could be difficult to maintain. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits rose last week, amid deepening concerns that trade disputes and slowing global growth are starting to affect the domestic economy. 

 
Trump and Xi Have Reason to Step Back From the Brink

Both the U.S. and China are heading into the G-20 loudly proclaiming they don't need a deal. The reality is that both economies have already suffered substantial damage-and the next round of tariffs would make things far worse. A further escalation isn't inevitable though. 

 
Mexico Registers $1.03B May Trade Surplus

Mexico registered its fourth straight monthly trade surplus in May as increases in exports of manufactured goods helped to offset the deficit in petroleum trade. 

 
Russell Rebalancing Promises Trading Frenzy

A surge in trading is expected Friday as stocks are added to and dropped from FTSE Russell's U.S. benchmarks. During last year's rebalancing, about $100 billion of individual stocks were traded in the final seconds of the day. 

 
Iraq Backs Extension of OPEC Production Cuts

Iraq backs an extension of OPEC oil output curbs, the country's oil minister said, adding scenarios for deeper cuts were among options being considered

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.04% 26526.58 Delayed Quote.13.71%
NASDAQ 100 0.39% 7657.048316 Delayed Quote.20.49%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.73% 7967.758454 Delayed Quote.18.83%
S&P 500 0.38% 2924.92 Delayed Quote.16.23%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
CENTURYLINK INC. 11.64 Delayed Quote.6.69%
L BRANDS 26.32 Delayed Quote.6.13%
TRIPADVISOR 46.58 Delayed Quote.5.74%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 34.68 Delayed Quote.4.18%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 54.52 Delayed Quote.4.09%
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC 61.7 Delayed Quote.-2.06%
NORDSTROM 31.45 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 61.27 Delayed Quote.-2.36%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 364.02 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
CONAGRA BRANDS 25.43 Delayed Quote.-12.10%
