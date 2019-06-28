Log in
S&P 500

(SP500)
2941.76 PTS   +0.58%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/28/2019
S&P 500 Posts Best First Half in 22 Years

Stocks notched solid gains during a second quarter defined by an escalation in the U.S.-China trade fight and a perceived shift in the Federal Reserve's appetite for interest-rate cuts. 

 
Trump Punches Huawei and American Tech Firms Get a Bloody Nose

Washington's blacklisting of Huawei is casting a net that extends far wider than its target: It is curbing the revenue of U.S. and Japanese electronics companies, cutting into Taiwanese chip orders, and giving Huawei rivals an opening. 

 
White House Predicts Deregulation Will Boost Household Incomes

The Trump administration said its efforts to cut rules on a range of industries would boost Americans' incomes, tame inflation and propel the economy to stronger growth. 

 
Former Abraaj Private-Equity Executive Pleads Guilty to Fraud

A former Abraaj Group executive pleaded guilty in New York to engaging in racketeering and fraud at what was once the world's largest emerging-markets private-equity firm. 

 
U.S. Inflation Continues Recovery but Remains Below Fed Target

Inflation continued to recover in May from a sharp slowdown earlier this year, a trend that could ease the Federal Reserve's worries about weak price pressures while potentially tempering investors' hopes for an interest-rate cut next month. 

 
Chicago Business Barometer Falls

The Chicago Purchasing Managers Index dropped to 49.7 in June, its first below-50 reading since January 2017, as demand and production levels slowed. 

 
EU, South American Countries Reach Agreement on Trade

The European Union and South America's Mercosur customs union clinched a deal that forges a trade bloc of 780 million people after 20 years of contentious negotiations. 

 
Big Corn Crop Estimate Startles Markets

The Department of Agriculture projected more corn acreage was planted this spring than last year despite record wet weather, sending corn futures sharply lower. 

 
Americans Increased Their Spending in May

U.S. households spent at a solid pace in May, showing consumers remain a steady pillar in the economy despite perceived headwinds from abroad. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises to 793

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by four in the past week to 793, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

