S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 06/28 05:04:10 pm
2941.76 PTS   +0.58%
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:52pAsia stocks cheer trade truce, bonds retreat
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/30/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
New OPEC-Russia Pact on Oil Cuts Could Last Well Into 2020

OPEC and its Russia-led allies are likely to extend their deal to cut oil output by nine months, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said Sunday, in a sign that some of the world's major crude-producing countries are concerned about the possibility of shrinking demand well into next year. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Talks Are Back On but Obstacles Remain

President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping managed to get troubled talks back on track, but an even tougher job lies ahead: appeasing factions within their own governments demanding they give no quarter. 

 
Fed Officials Are Expected to Find Little to Boost Outlook From Trade Truce

An agreement between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to resume trade negotiations avoids further deterioration in the economic outlook for now, but it does little to clear the fog of uncertainty weighing on global trade and investment. 

 
Bitcoin's Surge Leaves Smaller Digital Currencies in the Dust

One key difference between this year's bitcoin climb and the last big rally is what has happened to other cryptocurrencies: they haven't done as well. 

 
EU, Mercosur Deal Faces Hurdles on Two Continents

It took 20 years of on-and-off talks to reach a deal Friday on a trade pact between the European Union and four South American nations. Winning implementation could take years, with environmentalists and trade unions making final approval a challenge. 

 
Oil Prices Caught Between Slower Growth and Mideast Turmoil

Oil prices have been on a bumpy ride the past few months, with sagging demand and geopolitical tensions vying for supremacy over crude's direction. 

 
Trade Truce a Relief to Markets-For Now

Stocks and other risky assets are likely to enjoy a brief rally after the emergence of a trade truce over the weekend, though concerns about the U.S. and China's long-term relationship and the path of interest rates could keep a lid on any gains. 

 
Trump Allows U.S. Sales to Huawei as Trade Talks Resume

President Trump and his Chinese counterpart agreed to a cease-fire in their trade battle, as Mr. Trump said he would allow American firms to sell high-tech equipment to Huawei and China would start buying U.S. farm products. 

 
S&P 500 Posts Best First Half in 22 Years

Stocks notched solid gains during a second quarter defined by an escalation in the U.S.-China trade fight and a perceived shift in the Federal Reserve's appetite for interest-rate cuts. 

 
Trump Punches Huawei and Global Tech Firms Get a Bloody Nose

Washington's blacklisting of Huawei is casting a net that extends far wider than its target: It is curbing the revenue of U.S. and Japanese electronics companies, cutting into Taiwanese chip orders, and giving Huawei rivals an opening.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.28% 26599.96 Delayed Quote.14.03%
NASDAQ 100 0.18% 7671.074871 Delayed Quote.21.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.48% 8006.243941 Delayed Quote.20.66%
S&P 500 0.58% 2941.76 Delayed Quote.17.35%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
WESTERN DIGITAL 47.55 Delayed Quote.6.73%
CONSTELLATION BRANDS 196.94 Delayed Quote.4.64%
CONAGRA BRANDS 26.52 Delayed Quote.4.29%
ABBVIE 72.72 Delayed Quote.3.89%
WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP 71.76 Delayed Quote.3.89%
CISCO SYSTEMS 54.62 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
ROLLINS 35.87 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
RAYTHEON 173.88 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
BIOGEN 233.82 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
DOW INC 49.31 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
