S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-0.12%
2960.75 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/01 05:02:09 pm
2964.33 PTS   +0.77%
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:39aGlobal growth woes, trade uncertainty drag on Asian shares
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/02/2019 | 03:16am EDT
To Stop a Tottering Economy Falling in a Hole, Australia Cuts Rates Again

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates for the second time in as many months, moving to bolster the resource-rich economy against an increasingly murky global outlook, and drive faster job creation locally. 

 
U.S. Threatens Further Tariffs on $4 Billion of EU Goods

The U.S. has widened its threat to impose tariffs against the European Union, pending the outcome of a World Trade Organization case over subsidies to the airplane manufacturer Airbus. 

 
China to Remove Foreign-Ownership Cap on Financial Firms

China will remove foreign-ownership limits in the financial sector in 2020, one year ahead of schedule, to show Beijing's willingness to open up its markets, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech Tuesday. 

 
Casino Operators Win Big on Macau

Despite worries about the global economy, investors are again betting on casino stocks. 

 
Big Questions Remain After Chip Rally

Short-term business will get back to normal, but China's push for self-sufficiency will likely accelerate. 

 
S&P 500 Rises to Record on Trade Truce

U.S. stocks climbed to fresh highs after a thaw in trade relations between the U.S. and China sparked a rally in shares of tech companies. 

 
OPEC Agrees to Keep Output-Cut Pact Into 2020

OPEC agreed to roll over its production cuts and extend them into the first quarter of 2020, the cartel's officials said, but the new pact comes at the expense of deepening geopolitical fractures between members of the group. 

 
The Trade Conflict Isn't the Only Problem for Global Markets

The U.S.-China trade truce has sparked market optimism, but data released on Monday painted an unflattering picture of the global economy. 

 
U.S. Manufacturing Slipped in June

The U.S. factory sector lost momentum again last month, the latest sign that anemic global growth and trade tensions are contributing to a domestic slowdown. 

 
Iran Says It Breached Nuclear Pact Limits on Enriched Uranium

Iran's foreign minister said the country has breached the 2015 nuclear deal's limits on enriched uranium, a step that marks its first intentional violation of the accord and could lead to the unraveling of the pact.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.44% 26717.43 Delayed Quote.14.53%
NASDAQ 100 1.27% 7768.138248 Delayed Quote.21.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.06% 8091.162483 Delayed Quote.20.66%
S&P 500 0.77% 2964.33 Delayed Quote.17.35%
Latest news on S&P 500
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS 81.91 Delayed Quote.6.00%
QORVO 70.58 Delayed Quote.5.96%
WYNN RESORTS 131.25 Delayed Quote.5.86%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY 91.4 Delayed Quote.5.42%
WESTERN DIGITAL 49.65 Delayed Quote.4.42%
CENTENE CORPORATION 51.35 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES 118.07 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION 17.95 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
MACERICH COMPANY 32.44 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
COTY 11.59 Delayed Quote.-13.51%
Heatmap :
