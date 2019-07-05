Log in
2987.07 PTS   -0.29%
Tempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally
RE
Tempered expectations of Fed rate cut sink stocks globally
RE
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/05/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Fed Report Sees Increased Uncertainty in Economic Outlook

The Federal Reserve said uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased in recent months but noted that underlying fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain relatively firm. 

 
U.S. Hiring Bounces Back, Easing Fears of a Jobs Slowdown

U.S. employers added jobs at a robust pace in June, easing fears of a hiring slowdown. 

 
Stocks Tick Lower After Jobs Report Clouds Expectations of a Rate Cut

Major U.S. indexes fell from their records after a better-than-expected June jobs report clouded expectations of an imminent interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve. 

 
Strong Jobs Report Boosts Discount Brokers

Shares of discount brokerage firms such as E*Trade and Charles Schwab were among the top gainers in the S&P 500 stock index after the Labor Department released stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data. 

 
Canada Jobless Rate Edged Up In June

Canada's jobless rate edged up and the number of people employed was roughly unchanged in June following two straight months of stronger-than-anticipated gains. 

 
Gold Heads for Worst Day in a Year After Jobs Report

Gold prices slid following an upbeat jobs report, heading toward their largest one-day decline in more than a year as traders dialed back bets that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates. 

 
India Hopes to Snap Out of Slump With More Spending

India plans to increase spending and allow more foreign investment as it attempts to jump-start a stalled economy that has emerged as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biggest challenge. 

 
Tourism, High Yields Lure Investors to Iceland

Investors are buying government debt from Iceland, illustrating how the world-wide bond rally has pushed many beyond traditional havens in pursuit of higher yields. 

 
German Manufacturing Orders Fall Again, Miss Forecasts

German manufacturing orders fell 2.2% in May, much more than expected, adding to fears of a slowdown in Europe's largest economy. 

 
Cryptocurrency Derivatives Face U.K. Ban

A British regulator proposed a ban on selling derivatives based on bitcoin and other digital currencies to individual investors, calling these products "unsuitable investments" for nonprofessionals.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.20% 26908.4 Delayed Quote.15.60%
NASDAQ 100 -0.26% 7836.20196 Delayed Quote.23.22%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.18% 8154.717172 Delayed Quote.22.21%
S&P 500 -0.27% 2987.68 Delayed Quote.19.51%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
NORDSTROM 32.065 Real-time Quote.2.61%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP 21.255 Real-time Quote.2.58%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC 107.525 Real-time Quote.2.21%
FOOT LOCKER 42.055 Real-time Quote.2.08%
MACY'S 21.655 Real-time Quote.1.81%
NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS 35.245 Real-time Quote.-2.83%
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS 177.935 Real-time Quote.-2.91%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 309.095 Real-time Quote.-2.92%
IPG PHOTONICS 149.36 Real-time Quote.-4.08%
ELECTRONIC ARTS 93.22 Real-time Quote.-4.98%
