Fed's Powell Spoke With Trump in May Amid White House Criticism of Rate Policy

President Trump has recently made a monthly habit of speaking to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, a period in which Mr. Trump has publicly pressed the central bank to reduce interest rates.

Stocks Edge Lower as Jobs Report Clouds Expectations of a Rate Cut

U.S. stocks stumbled and Treasury yields jumped Friday after a better-than-expected June jobs report clouded expectations of an imminent interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Hiring Bounces Back, Easing Fears of a Jobs Slowdown

U.S. employers added jobs at a robust pace in June, easing fears of a hiring slowdown.

Fed Report Sees Increased Uncertainty in Economic Outlook

The Federal Reserve said uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased in recent months but noted that underlying fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain relatively firm.

Trump Plans Order to Tie Drug Prices to Other Nations' Costs

President Trump said he was preparing an executive order that would lower drug prices so that the federal government would pay no more than the costs paid by other countries.

Gold Slides to Cap Worst Week Since April After Jobs Report

Gold prices slid following an upbeat jobs report, as traders dialed back bets that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates.

Canada Jobless Rate Edged Up In June

Canada's jobless rate edged up and the number of people employed was roughly unchanged in June following two straight months of stronger-than-anticipated gains.

Iran Demands Return of Tanker Held in Gibraltar

Iran demanded the immediate release of one of its tankers impounded with the help of British forces in Gibraltar, an incident that has angered Tehran and exacerbated tensions between Iran and Western countries.

Strong Jobs Report Boosts Discount Brokers

Shares of discount brokerage firms such as E*Trade and Charles Schwab were among the top gainers in the S&P 500 stock index after the Labor Department released stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data.

India Moves to Spend More and Draw Investment to Spur Growth

India said it would increase state spending and allow more foreign investment in an effort to accelerate the growth of an economy that is increasingly important to the rest of the world.