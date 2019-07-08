U.S., China Tentatively Move to Revive Trade Talks

Top American and China negotiators are set to speak this week in an effort to revive stalled trade talks, as disagreements over prior commitments and political considerations threaten to bog down discussions.

Debt-Limit Deadline Accelerates, Research Group Finds, Raising Pressure on Congress

The U.S. government could exhaust its ability to pay its bills in the first half of September, according to a new estimate, creating pressure on Congress to suspend or raise the federal debt ceiling sooner than lawmakers had expected.

Whiplash ETF Flows Follow Russell Rebalance

The Russell ETFs raised $14 billion in the week leading up to the reshuffling of the underlying indexes, only to see it all come back out days later.

$15 Minimum Wage Would Bring Mixed Fortunes for U.S. Workers

Raising the federal pay floor to $15 an hour, as House Democrats have proposed, would cost 1.3 million Americans their jobs but deliver a raise for 17 million workers, a study from the Congressional Budget Office finds.

Are Auto Makers the New Value Stocks?

Ford and General Motors possess an unusual pairing of superlatives: They boast two of the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500 while also having two of the lowest price-to-earnings ratios on a forward-looking basis.

Turkish Lira Falls After Erdogan Ousts Central Bank Chief

The Turkish lira dropped sharply as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to fire the governor of the central bank left investors worried about economic mismanagement in a country dealing with high inflation and sluggish growth.

Fed Expectations Trigger Record Run of Outflows in Leveraged Loans

Funds that specialize in buying junk-rated corporate loans have recorded net outflows for 33 consecutive weeks, a record streak that highlights the diminished appeal of floating-rate debt when the Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates.

U.S. Banks Rush In as European Banks Stumble

The retrenchment of Deutsche Bank and other former European financial powerhouses has left a gaping hole in European banking. U.S. banks are filling the void, strengthening their stranglehold on the region.

Stocks Fall as Prospects of Aggressive Fed Rate Cuts Recede

Stocks fell as investors backed away from hopes that the Federal Reserve would aggressively cut interest rates to boost the economy.

Iran's Breach of Nuclear Pact Tests European Resolve

Iran confirmed that it was enriching uranium at levels that breach the 2015 nuclear agreement, leaving France, Britain and Germany with delicate decisions in the coming days over how to respond.