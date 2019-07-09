Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
-0.34%
2965.7 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/08 04:57:13 pm
2975.95 PTS   -0.48%
01:21aASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Weaken Ahead Of Fed Chairman's Report To Congress
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 01:16am EDT
U.S., China Tentatively Move to Revive Trade Talks

Top American and China negotiators are set to speak this week in an effort to revive stalled trade talks, as disagreements over prior commitments and political considerations threaten to bog down discussions. 

 
Debt-Limit Deadline Accelerates, Research Group Finds, Raising Pressure on Congress

The U.S. government could exhaust its ability to pay its bills in the first half of September, according to a new estimate, creating pressure on Congress to suspend or raise the federal debt ceiling sooner than lawmakers had expected. 

 
Whiplash ETF Flows Follow Russell Rebalance

The Russell ETFs raised $14 billion in the week leading up to the reshuffling of the underlying indexes, only to see it all come back out days later. 

 
Australia Regulator Gives Banks More Time to Raise Capital Requirements

Australia's financial-services regulator on Tuesday said it would give the country's big four banks more time to top up their capital buffers in order to avoid sharp increases in bank funding costs. 

 
China Sheds Millionaires as Slowdown Shaves Fortunes

China's cooling economy shrank the ranks of the country's millionaires last year, according to a consulting firm report, weighing on the total value of assets held by the rich globally. 

 
$15 Minimum Wage Would Bring Mixed Fortunes for U.S. Workers

Raising the federal pay floor to $15 an hour, as House Democrats have proposed, would cost 1.3 million Americans their jobs but deliver a raise for 17 million workers, a study from the Congressional Budget Office finds. 

 
Are Auto Makers the New Value Stocks?

Ford and General Motors possess an unusual pairing of superlatives: They boast two of the highest dividend yields in the S&P 500 while also having two of the lowest price-to-earnings ratios on a forward-looking basis. 

 
Turkish Lira Falls After Erdogan Ousts Central Bank Chief

The Turkish lira dropped sharply as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to fire the governor of the central bank left investors worried about economic mismanagement in a country dealing with high inflation and sluggish growth. 

 
Fed Expectations Trigger Record Run of Outflows in Leveraged Loans

Funds that specialize in buying junk-rated corporate loans have recorded net outflows for 33 consecutive weeks, a record streak that highlights the diminished appeal of floating-rate debt when the Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates. 

 
U.S. Banks Rush In as European Banks Stumble

The retrenchment of Deutsche Bank and other former European financial powerhouses has left a gaping hole in European banking. U.S. banks are filling the void, strengthening their stranglehold on the region.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -5.39% 6.788 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.43% 26806.14 Delayed Quote.14.91%
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION -0.70% 38.23 Delayed Quote.14.29%
NASDAQ 100 -0.71% 7785.786676 Delayed Quote.23.88%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.78% 8098.381816 Delayed Quote.23.01%
S&P 500 -0.48% 2975.95 Delayed Quote.19.29%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.18% 5.7367 Delayed Quote.8.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
01:21aASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Weaken Ahead Of Fed Chairman's Report To Congress
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aAsia stocks fall to two-week low as hopes fade for big Fed rate cut, tech sto..
RE
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/08And the No. 1 Stock-Fund Manager Is... -- Journal Report
DJ
07/08Can Low Rates Explain High Stock Prices? Not So Fast. -- Journal Report
DJ
07/08Index-Fund Firms Gain Power, but Fall Short in Stewardship, Research Shows --..
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/08Nine companies set prices for their listings on China's Nasdaq-style tech boa..
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
EDISON INTERNATIONAL 69.29 Delayed Quote.3.14%
WESTERN DIGITAL 49.87 Delayed Quote.2.78%
BAKER HUGHES 25.19 Delayed Quote.2.61%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY 40.41 Delayed Quote.2.51%
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS 120.7 Delayed Quote.2.45%
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION 45.21 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS 125.3 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
TRIPADVISOR 45.54 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
DAVITA 55.51 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
IPG PHOTONICS 141.23 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About