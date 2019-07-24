Log in
S&P 500

3018.1 PTS   +0.42%
03:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil falls 1% despite large U.S. stockpile decline
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15pChip Makers Help Lift U.S. Stocks
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/24/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Johnson Takes the Helm in Britain, Gears Up for Brexit Battle

Boris Johnson formally became Britain's prime minister and immediately set about assembling a team of ministers and advisers to prepare an all-out push to get the U.K. out of the European Union by the fall. 

 
Chip Makers Help Lift U.S. Stocks

The S&P 500 climbed as chip makers rallied, helping the broad index eke out a gain and overcome losses that followed disappointing earnings from industrial giants Caterpillar and Boeing. 

 
Big Tech's Risks Aren't Priced In

The outcome of the government's latest crackdown uncertain, but investors shouldn't assume business will remain as usual. 

 
Silver Finally Gets Investor Love

Investors are taking a shine to silver, as a soaring rally in gold puts the spotlight on the less expensive precious metal. Silver is on track for its best monthly performance since December. 

 
Apple, JetBlue Buy Goldman ESG Cash Fund

Goldman is offering corporations a money-market fund with an environmental, social and governance twist. 

 
U.S. New Home Sales Picked Up in June

Home-buyers bought more new homes in June, a bright spot in the beleaguered housing sector. 

 
Falling Real Yields Signal Economic Worry

Decline in yield on 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities has been especially persistent. 

 
A No-Deal Brexit, Just in Time for Christmas, Worries U.K. Businesses

U.K. businesses are confronting the renewed prospect of a no-deal Brexit. A divorce date in October is more challenging than the originally scheduled exit date in March, businesses say, given the logistics of retail holiday stockpiling and preparations for the flu season. 

 
Investors Wonder if the ECB Can Do Enough to Make a Difference

The ECB has convinced financial markets that it will act. The question is, among its grab bag of possible moves, will it do more than investors expect? 

 
Congressional Leaders Urge Members to Approve Spending Deal

Congressional leaders from both parties are urging lawmakers to support a two-year spending deal that also lifts the government's borrowing limit, seeking to ensure the compromise negotiated for weeks passes with broad bipartisan majorities.

