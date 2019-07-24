Log in
S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.45%
3018.85 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/24 05:09:05 pm
3019.56 PTS   +0.47%
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:00pAsian shares dither ahead of ECB outcome, euro near two-month lows
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/24/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Prospective Fed Nominee Judy Shelton Resigned From EBRD Job

One of President Trump's latest picks for the Federal Reserve board, economic commentator Judy Shelton, has resigned from her post as U.S. envoy to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. 

 
Johnson Takes the Helm in Britain, Gears Up for Brexit Battle

Boris Johnson formally became Britain's prime minister and immediately set about assembling a team of ministers and advisers to prepare an all-out push to get the U.K. out of the European Union by the fall. 

 
Chip Makers Help Lift U.S. Stocks

The S&P 500 climbed as chip makers rallied, helping the broad index eke out a gain and overcome losses that followed disappointing earnings from industrial giants Caterpillar and Boeing. 

 
Big Tech's Risks Aren't Priced In

The outcome of the government's latest crackdown is uncertain, but investors shouldn't assume business will remain as usual. 

 
Transport Sector Signals Problems Ahead for Industrial Stocks

Caterpillar's earnings disappointed, and there are early indications that there's more pain coming for industrial stocks. 

 
Silver Finally Gets Investor Love

Investors are taking a shine to silver, as a soaring rally in gold puts the spotlight on the less expensive precious metal. Silver is on track for its best monthly performance since December. 

 
Apple, JetBlue Buy Goldman ESG Cash Fund

Goldman is offering corporations a money-market fund with an environmental, social and governance twist. 

 
U.S. New Home Sales Picked Up in June

Home-buyers bought more new homes in June, a bright spot in the beleaguered housing sector. 

 
Falling Real Yields Signal Economic Worry

Decline in yield on 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities has been especially persistent. 

 
A No-Deal Brexit, Just in Time for Christmas, Worries U.K. Businesses

U.K. businesses are confronting the renewed prospect of a no-deal Brexit. A divorce date in October is more challenging than the originally scheduled exit date in March, businesses say, given the logistics of retail holiday stockpiling and preparations for the flu season.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.29% 27269.97 Delayed Quote.16.90%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 8010.604991 Delayed Quote.23.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.85% 8321.500156 Delayed Quote.22.78%
S&P 500 0.47% 3019.56 Delayed Quote.19.89%
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION 214.88 Delayed Quote.9.94%
GRAINGER (WW) 304.07 Delayed Quote.9.07%
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES 92 Delayed Quote.8.90%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 114.39 Delayed Quote.8.66%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 129 Delayed Quote.7.44%
ANTHEM INC 288.91 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
FLIR SYSTEMS INC 52.04 Delayed Quote.-4.86%
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION 184.99 Delayed Quote.-5.94%
AMPHENOL CORPORATION 92.38 Delayed Quote.-6.08%
ROLLINS 34.16 Delayed Quote.-10.46%
