RBA's Lowe Says No Case to Adjust Inflation Target

Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe has strongly defended the continued use of the central bank's 2%-3% inflation target, saying he sees no case to adjust it up or down.

China Sends U.S. 'Hawks' a Warning Ahead of Trade Talks

The People's Daily said in a commentary directed at "a small group of China hawks in the U.S." that it would be dangerous to instigate a confrontation between the two powers.

Prospective Fed Nominee Judy Shelton Resigned From EBRD Job

One of President Trump's latest picks for the Federal Reserve board, economic commentator Judy Shelton, has resigned from her post as U.S. envoy to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Johnson Takes the Helm in Britain, Gears Up for Brexit Battle

Boris Johnson formally became Britain's prime minister and immediately set about assembling a team of ministers and advisers to prepare an all-out push to get the U.K. out of the European Union by the fall.

Chip Makers Help Lift U.S. Stocks

The S&P 500 climbed as chip makers rallied, helping the broad index eke out a gain and overcome losses that followed disappointing earnings from industrial giants Caterpillar and Boeing.

Big Tech's Risks Aren't Priced In

The outcome of the government's latest crackdown is uncertain, but investors shouldn't assume business will remain as usual.

Transport Sector Signals Problems Ahead for Industrial Stocks

Caterpillar's earnings disappointed, and there are early indications that there's more pain coming for industrial stocks.

Silver Finally Gets Investor Love

Investors are taking a shine to silver, as a soaring rally in gold puts the spotlight on the less expensive precious metal. Silver is on track for its best monthly performance since December.

Apple, JetBlue Buy Goldman ESG Cash Fund

Goldman is offering corporations a money-market fund with an environmental, social and governance twist.

U.S. New Home Sales Picked Up in June

Home-buyers bought more new homes in June, a bright spot in the beleaguered housing sector.