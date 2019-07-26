Trump Rejected Proposal to Weaken Dollar Through Market Intervention

President Trump and his advisers discussed a proposal to intervene in foreign currency markets to weaken the U.S. dollar but ultimately decided against such an action, a top White House adviser said.

Economic Growth Slowed to 2.1% in Second Quarter

The U.S. economy grew at a healthy clip in the second quarter as higher consumer spending offset a decline in business investment, keeping the expansion on track despite trade tensions and cooling global activity.

Google Just Added Goldman Sachs's Worth of Market Cap

In a matter of hours, Google parent Alphabet added roughly $82 billion in market value-an amount higher than the values of all but 68 other companies in the S&P 500.

Stocks Close At New Highs on GDP Data, Earnings

U.S. stocks rose toward fresh closing highs after reassuring economic data and a set of strong earnings reports.

Another Month, Another Chinese Bank Bailout

Beijing dislikes bailing out state companies-particularly banks-but can't seem to kick the habit. The latest example is Bank of Jinzhou.

The Natural Gas Market Is in a Summer Meltdown

Natural-gas futures for August delivery traded down 3.3% to $2.169 per million British thermal units. That is a fresh three-year low and the lowest July price since 1999.

Pension Funds Drive ESG Investor Surge in Asia

Asian pension funds are accelerating the region's shift into environmental, social and governance investing, with the one of the world's largest ESG investor groups saying that new Asian signatories are outpacing all other regions.

Japanese Online Retailer Seeks U.S. Bank Charter

Japanese online merchant Rakuten Inc. wants to open a bank in Utah to offer loans, credit cards and other financial services to customers of its existing U.S. cashback-shopping business.

ECB Forecasters Lower Estimates for Eurozone Inflation Through 2021

Forecasters surveyed by the European Central Bank lowered their outlook for inflation in the 19-nation eurozone over the coming years, an ominous sign that helped convince ECB officials to unveil fresh stimulus measures this week.

SEC Plan Gives Audit Relief to Firms That Wiped Out Over $290 Million

A proposed SEC audit exemption would help 11 companies that restated financial results in 2018 and wiped out more than $290 million in market value.