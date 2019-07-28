Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
%
PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 07/26 05:05:00 pm
3025.86 PTS   +0.74%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Trade Talks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Spending, Manufacturing, Jobs and Trade

In the week ahead, the U.S. will see consumer spending, manufacturing, jobs and trade data. China will release fresh trade figures. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Talks Set to Resume With Modest Expectations

Negotiators for the U.S. and China will face off in Shanghai this week in another attempt to piece together a trade accord, amid considerably lowered expectations. Modest wins might be obtainable, however. 

 
A Key Reason the Fed Struggles to Hit 2% Inflation: Uncooperative Prices

Recent studies show that a large segment of the economy, from healthcare to durable goods, appears insensitive to the rising or falling demand. 

 
Chinese High-Yield Debt Is a Rare Bright Spot for Bond Investors

Bond yields around the world have fallen so much that global investors are shifting their attention to Chinese junk bonds, which can reward those with an appetite for risk. 

 
Global Bond Rally Leaves U.S. Yields on Top

Signs of slowing growth have pushed central banks around the world to lower rates or prepare other monetary stimulus, contributing to a widening gap between the yields on U.S. government bonds and other sovereign debt. 

 
Former Fed Chief Yellen Endorses Quarter-Point Rate Cut This Week

Former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen said while the U.S. economy was doing well and the labor market remains strong, inflation is too low. 

 
Boat Stocks Battered Amid Foul Weather and Uncertain Economy

Makers of power boats and other marine equipment have struggled in the past several months, underperforming the S&P 500. Rainy weather and a pullback in discretionary spending could be crimping demand. 

 
With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike

A rally in stocks has triggered unusual circumstances for some of Wall Street's biggest investors-they are holding many of the same companies. 

 
Trump Rejected Proposal to Weaken Dollar

President Trump and his economic advisers discussed a proposal to intervene in foreign-currency markets to weaken the U.S. dollar but ultimately decided against such an action for now, officials said. 

 
Economic Growth Slowed to 2.1% in Second Quarter

The U.S. economy grew at a healthy clip in the second quarter as higher consumer spending offset a decline in business investment, keeping the expansion on track despite trade tensions and cooling global activity.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.19% 27192.45 Delayed Quote.16.57%
NASDAQ 100 1.10% 8016.952771 Delayed Quote.25.28%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.11% 8330.211117 Delayed Quote.24.16%
S&P 500 0.74% 3025.86 Delayed Quote.20.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/28ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall Ahead Of Fed Meeting, Trade Talks
DJ
07/28Asian shares drift into trade talks, Fed test
RE
07/28Asian shares drift into trade talks, Fed test
RE
07/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/28With Stocks at Fresh Highs, Investors' Portfolios Look Alike
DJ
07/27McDonald's Drives Strong Sales Gains -- WSJ
DJ
07/27Earnings Push Stocks To Records -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES 151.89 Delayed Quote.10.89%
ALPHABET INC 1250.41 Delayed Quote.10.45%
ALPHABET 1245.22 Delayed Quote.9.62%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 99.11 Delayed Quote.8.94%
TWITTER 41.52 Delayed Quote.8.92%
FORTIVE CORPORATION 78.45 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
WILLIAMS COMPANIES 25.13 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
XILINX 120.77 Delayed Quote.-5.35%
CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION 19.16 Delayed Quote.-12.07%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 128.84 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group