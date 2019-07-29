Treasury to Borrow Over $1 Trillion in 2019 for Second Year in a Row

The U.S. government expects to borrow more than $1 trillion in 2019 for the second year in a row, though slightly less than it borrowed the previous year, the Treasury Department said Monday.

Hospitals May Be Forced to Disclose Discount Rates Negotiated With Insurers

Hospitals would have to disclose the discounted prices they negotiate with insurance companies under a Trump administration rule that could upend the $1 trillion hospital industry by revealing rates long guarded as trade secrets.

S&P 500 Ticks Lower as Expected Fed Rate Cut Looms

The S&P 500 inched lower as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve meeting that many anticipate will result in the first interest-rate cut since 2008.

Fed Prepares Rate Cut Amid Worries About Low Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is leading his colleagues to cut interest rates this week for the first time since 2008, even though the economy looks healthy, partly because it isn't behaving as expected.

Rig Owners Forecast Further Drilling Decline

Drilling rig owners and others who lease equipment to U.S. energy producers are forecasting a slowdown in activity during the second half of the year.

London Stock Exchange's Big Bet Is Profitable but Risky

For now, investors are more focused on the profit potential of the LSE's $15 billion acquisition of Refinitiv than on the financial and operational hurdles.

Pound Falls After Boris Johnson Ramps Up No-Deal Brexit Rhetoric

Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to hold face-to-face meetings with European Union leaders unless they agree to change key aspects to Britain's divorce deal with the bloc, something the other 27 member states have refused to do, a stance that jolted the British currency.

Refinancing Boom Boosts Mortgage Lending

Lenders made $565 billion of mortgage loans in the second quarter, the most in more than two years. Falling rates encouraged homeowners to refinance.

Swiss Central Bank Fires Warning Shot on Currency

The Swiss central bank appears to have taken its most significant steps to weaken the Swiss franc in two years as looming rate cuts abroad strengthened the currency.

Strong Earnings Allay Fears Over Trade and Growth-for Now

Corporate profits are proving to be more resilient than expected in the second quarter, nudging the stock market higher this month and distracting from anxieties about trade and economic growth.