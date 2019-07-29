Federal Borrowing Soars as Deficit Fear Fades

Borrowing by the federal government is set to top $1 trillion for the second year in a row as higher spending outpaces revenue growth and concern about budget deficits wanes in Washington and on Wall Street.

Rig Owners Forecast Further Drilling Decline

Drilling rig owners and others who lease equipment to U.S. energy producers are forecasting a slowdown in activity during the second half of the year.

Fed Prepares Rate Cut Amid Worries About Low Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is leading his colleagues to cut interest rates this week for the first time since 2008, even though the economy looks healthy, partly because it isn't behaving as expected.

Trump Criticizes Expected Fed Rate Cut as 'Not Enough'

President Trump said that the Federal Reserve's expected small interest-rate cut this week is "not enough," but he expressed optimism that the country would do well regardless of what is decided.

Pound Falls After Boris Johnson Ramps Up No-Deal Brexit Rhetoric

Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to hold face-to-face meetings with European Union leaders unless they agree to change key aspects to Britain's divorce deal with the bloc, something the other 27 member states have refused to do, a stance that jolted the British currency.

Swiss Central Bank Fires Warning Shot on Currency

The Swiss central bank appears to have taken its most significant steps to weaken the Swiss franc in two years as looming rate cuts abroad strengthened the currency.

More Exchanges Add 'Speed Bumps,' Defying High-Frequency Traders

High-frequency trading firms are hitting a growing number of mechanisms that impose a split-second delay before executing trades. Critics say the delays make markets unnecessarily complex and unfairly favor certain market participants.

London Stock Exchange's Big Bet Is Profitable but Risky

For now, investors are more focused on the profit potential of the LSE's $15 billion acquisition of Refinitiv than on the financial and operational hurdles.

Hospitals May Be Forced to Disclose Discount Rates Negotiated With Insurers

Hospitals would have to disclose the discounted prices they negotiate with insurance companies under a Trump administration rule that could upend the $1 trillion hospital industry by revealing rates long guarded as trade secrets.

S&P 500 Ticks Lower as Expected Fed Rate Cut Looms

The S&P 500 inched lower as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve meeting that many anticipate will result in the first interest-rate cut since 2008.