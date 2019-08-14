Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/14/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Trump Says Fed Should Cut Rates as Growth Concerns Jar Markets

President Trump lashed out at the Federal Reserve for not cutting interest rates more aggressively after fears about a global-growth slowdown rippled through financial markets. 

 
Trump Ties Trade Deal to China Action in Hong Kong

President Trump suggested a "personal meeting" with China's President Xi Jinping to discuss the escalating crisis in Hong Kong and warned China it must respond "humanely" to the protests if it wants to strike a trade deal. 

 
Dow Sheds 800 in Biggest Drop of Year

The Dow industrials posted their largest decline this year and bond markets sent a recession warning signal, highlighting anxiety on Wall Street about the prospects for the decadelong economic expansion. 

 
Warning Signs Point to a Global Slowdown

Signs pointing to a deepening global economic slowdown-and the risk of recession-are flashing more brightly as China and Germany, the world's second- and fourth-largest economies, post figures showing sluggishness and U.S. stocks tumble. 

 
RBA Official Says Australia Supported Amid Trade Dispute

The u.S.-China trade dispute will slow global growth, but Australia has been largely insulated from the tensions so far, even catching a tailwind from rising commodity prices, Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle said. 

 
Australia Job Market Defies Economic Slowdown

Australia's labor market continued to defy signs of a slowdown in the economy, with more than 41,000 jobs created in July. 

 
China New Home Price Gains Softened in July

The growth in China's housing prices moderated in July as the nation's top leaders signaled tighter property controls. 

 
Bond Rally Drives 30-Year Treasury Yield to Record Low

Another wave of buying in the U.S. government-bond market pushed the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond to a record low, the latest sign of mounting economic anxiety. 

 
Safety in the Stock Market Is Getting Expensive

Investors have turned toward safe-haven stocks amid a market selloff, including utilities, real-estate and consumer-staple shares. But gains across those sectors have pushed price-to-earnings ratios higher. 

 
The S&P 500 Tends to Rise After an Inverted Yield Curve

An inverted yield curve in the Treasury market is scaring investors. Yet the S&P 500 actually tends to gain following such a signal.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.05% 25479.42 Delayed Quote.12.66%
NASDAQ 100 -3.08% 7490.130369 Delayed Quote.20.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.02% 7773.939028 Delayed Quote.19.95%
S&P 500 -2.93% 2840.6 Delayed Quote.15.01%
