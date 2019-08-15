Log in
S&P 500

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/15/2019 | 11:16am EDT
ECB Primes Big Bazooka for September

The European Central Bank will announce a package of stimulus measures at its next policy meeting in September that should overshoot investors' expectations, a top official at the central bank said. 

 
U.S. Stocks Stabilize on Strong Retail Sales Data

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses as upbeat data on Americans' spending habits helped to ease investor fears that a recession is coming. 

 
Data Errors Plague Stock Traders in Volatile Week

Volatile stock markets, recession fears and the U.S.-China trade fight have traders on edge. Now, they are grappling with another problem: garbled data. 

 
China Renews Vow to Retaliate Against Planned U.S. Tariffs

China renewed its vow to retaliate against planned U.S. tariffs slated to take effect in the coming weeks, though it didn't specify how it would hit back. 

 
Industrial Sector Struggled in July

U.S. industrial output fell in July, as the manufacturing sector continued to struggle with trade-related headwinds. 

 
U.S. Shoppers Splurge in Face of Global Headwinds

American shoppers boosted spending in July, providing a source of fuel for the economy at a time of heightened global uncertainty. 

 
U.S. Productivity Rose 2.3% in Second Quarter

Nonfarm labor productivity rose at an annual rate of 2.3%. That exceeded economists' projection of a 1.7% gain. In the first quarter, productivity expanded at a 3.5% rate. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Rise 9,000 to 220,000

A measure of U.S. layoffs rose last week -- but the level suggests the labor market remains tight, according to a Labor Department report. Initial jobless claims rose 9,000 to 220,000. That was above economists' expectations of 214,000. 

 
Earnings Outlook for S&P 500 Companies Looks Bleak

Wall Street analysts have cut third-quarter profit estimates, painting a bleak picture for investors already grappling with a trade war, economic weakness and ominous signs from the bond market.

