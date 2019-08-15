Fed's Bullard Says U.S. Economy Is Sound

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the trade war between the U.S. and China is fueling uncertainty but stressed that the domestic economy appears to be on sound footing.

Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rates as Economy Struggles

The Bank of Mexico lowered interest rates Thursday for the first time in more than five years in a split vote, citing slowing economic growth, lower inflation and a decline in debt yields in Mexico and abroad.

U.S. Stocks Stabilize on Strong Retail-Sales Data

U.S. stocks rose as upbeat data on Americans' spending habits helped to ease investors' fears about a possible recession.

U.S. Shoppers Splurge in Face of Global Headwinds

American shoppers boosted spending in July, providing a source of fuel for the economy at a time of heightened global uncertainty.

ECB Primes Big Bazooka for September

The European Central Bank will announce a package of stimulus measures at its next policy meeting in September that should overshoot investors' expectations.

China Renews Vow to Retaliate Against Planned U.S. Tariffs

China renewed its vow to retaliate against planned U.S. tariffs slated to take effect in the coming weeks, though it didn't specify how it would hit back.

Earnings Outlook for S&P 500 Companies Looks Bleak

Wall Street analysts have cut third-quarter profit estimates, painting a bleak picture for investors already grappling with a trade war, economic weakness and ominous signs from the bond market.

Crude Prices Head Further South

Oil prices were on track for their second consecutive daily decline amid worries that slowing global growth will weigh on demand.

Mick McGuire's Marcato Capital Loses 90% of Assets

Assets of Marcato Capital Management, a well-known activist hedge fund that had the backing of billionaire William Ackman, fell to around $250 million at midyear from $3.2 billion in 2015.

Industrial Sector Struggled in July

U.S. industrial output fell in July, as the manufacturing sector continued to struggle with trade-related headwinds.