S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
After market
-0.03%
2846.67 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/15 04:55:27 pm
2847.6 PTS   +0.25%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/15/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Fed's Bullard Says U.S. Economy Is Sound

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the trade war between the U.S. and China is fueling uncertainty but stressed that the domestic economy appears to be on sound footing. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rates as Economy Struggles

The Bank of Mexico lowered interest rates Thursday for the first time in more than five years in a split vote, citing slowing economic growth, lower inflation and a decline in debt yields in Mexico and abroad. 

 
U.S. Stocks Stabilize on Strong Retail-Sales Data

U.S. stocks rose as upbeat data on Americans' spending habits helped to ease investors' fears about a possible recession. 

 
U.S. Shoppers Splurge in Face of Global Headwinds

American shoppers boosted spending in July, providing a source of fuel for the economy at a time of heightened global uncertainty. 

 
ECB Primes Big Bazooka for September

The European Central Bank will announce a package of stimulus measures at its next policy meeting in September that should overshoot investors' expectations. 

 
China Renews Vow to Retaliate Against Planned U.S. Tariffs

China renewed its vow to retaliate against planned U.S. tariffs slated to take effect in the coming weeks, though it didn't specify how it would hit back. 

 
Earnings Outlook for S&P 500 Companies Looks Bleak

Wall Street analysts have cut third-quarter profit estimates, painting a bleak picture for investors already grappling with a trade war, economic weakness and ominous signs from the bond market. 

 
Crude Prices Head Further South

Oil prices were on track for their second consecutive daily decline amid worries that slowing global growth will weigh on demand. 

 
Mick McGuire's Marcato Capital Loses 90% of Assets

Assets of Marcato Capital Management, a well-known activist hedge fund that had the backing of billionaire William Ackman, fell to around $250 million at midyear from $3.2 billion in 2015. 

 
Industrial Sector Struggled in July

U.S. industrial output fell in July, as the manufacturing sector continued to struggle with trade-related headwinds.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.39% 25579.39 Delayed Quote.12.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.40% 58.32 Delayed Quote.6.61%
NASDAQ 100 -0.07% 7484.88791 Delayed Quote.20.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.09% 7766.617164 Delayed Quote.19.95%
S&P 500 0.25% 2847.6 Delayed Quote.15.01%
WTI -0.51% 54.67 Delayed Quote.19.45%
05:17pFinancials Recoup Some Losses in Volatile Trading -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Stabilize on Strong Retail-Sales Data
DJ
04:52pGeneral Electric Closes Down 11.3%, Sees Largest Percent Drop Since April 200..
DJ
04:46pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Recover Some Ground, Boosted By Walmart Earnings..
DJ
04:32pStocks waver, dollar recovers on renewed growth worries
RE
04:30pStocks waver, dollar recovers on renewed growth worries
RE
04:28pStocks waver, dollar recovers on renewed growth worries
RE
04:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow gain as upbeat retail sales offset rec..
RE
04:24pU.S. Shoppers Splurge In Face of Global Headwinds -- 4th Update
DJ
Top / Flop S&P 500
WALMART INC. 113.235 Real-time Quote.6.62%
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES 69.59 Delayed Quote.6.10%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 158.975 Real-time Quote.5.93%
XILINX 107.34 Real-time Quote.4.23%
DOMINION ENERGY INC. 78.395 Real-time Quote.4.07%
BAKER HUGHES 20.735 Real-time Quote.-5.79%
CENTURYLINK INC. 10.575 Real-time Quote.-6.33%
CISCO SYSTEMS 46.36 Real-time Quote.-8.40%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 8.235 Real-time Quote.-8.80%
TAPESTRY INC 19.38 Real-time Quote.-22.48%
