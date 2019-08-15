Fed's Bullard Says U.S. Economy Is Sound

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the trade war between the U.S. and China is fueling uncertainty but stressed that the domestic economy appears to be on sound footing.

Argentina Peso Strengthens for First Time Since Primary Election

Argentina's peso strengthened against the dollar, the first improvement for the currency since a left-wing presidential candidate performed better than expected in a primary election last Sunday.

Treasury to Sell $94 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department next week will auction $94 billion in securities, ranging from 13-week bills to 30-year Treasury inflation-protected securities.

Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rates as Economy Struggles

The Bank of Mexico lowered interest rates Thursday for the first time in more than five years in a split vote, citing slowing economic growth, lower inflation and a decline in debt yields in Mexico and abroad.

U.S. Stocks Stabilize on Strong Retail-Sales Data

U.S. stocks rose as upbeat data on Americans' spending habits helped to ease investors' fears about a possible recession.

ECB Primes Big Bazooka for September

The European Central Bank will announce a package of stimulus measures at its next policy meeting in September that should overshoot investors' expectations.

Earnings Outlook for S&P 500 Companies Looks Bleak

Wall Street analysts have cut third-quarter profit estimates, painting a gloomy picture for investors already grappling with a trade war, economic weakness and ominous signs from the bond market.

Crude Prices Continue to Fall

Oil prices declined for a second consecutive day amid worries that slowing global growth will weigh on demand.

Mick McGuire's Marcato Capital Loses 90% of Assets

Assets of Marcato Capital Management, a well-known activist hedge fund that had the backing of billionaire William Ackman, fell to around $250 million at midyear from $3.2 billion in 2015.

Rise of Electric Cars Threatens to Drain German Growth

Concern is rising in Europe's automobile heartland about the economic impact of the move to electric vehicles from gasoline-powered cars. Executives in Germany fear the country's car industry is insufficiently prepared for the transition.