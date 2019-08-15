Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

Indicative prices Citigroup

S&P 500

(SP500)
Pre-market
0.21%
2846.67 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 08/15 04:55:27 pm
2847.6 PTS   +0.25%
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:40pAsia stocks nurse losses, bonds hold huge gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Fed's Bullard Says U.S. Economy Is Sound

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said the trade war between the U.S. and China is fueling uncertainty but stressed that the domestic economy appears to be on sound footing. 

 
Argentina Peso Strengthens for First Time Since Primary Election

Argentina's peso strengthened against the dollar, the first improvement for the currency since a left-wing presidential candidate performed better than expected in a primary election last Sunday. 

 
Treasury to Sell $94 Billion in Debt

The U.S. Treasury Department next week will auction $94 billion in securities, ranging from 13-week bills to 30-year Treasury inflation-protected securities. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rates as Economy Struggles

The Bank of Mexico lowered interest rates Thursday for the first time in more than five years in a split vote, citing slowing economic growth, lower inflation and a decline in debt yields in Mexico and abroad. 

 
U.S. Stocks Stabilize on Strong Retail-Sales Data

U.S. stocks rose as upbeat data on Americans' spending habits helped to ease investors' fears about a possible recession. 

 
ECB Primes Big Bazooka for September

The European Central Bank will announce a package of stimulus measures at its next policy meeting in September that should overshoot investors' expectations. 

 
Earnings Outlook for S&P 500 Companies Looks Bleak

Wall Street analysts have cut third-quarter profit estimates, painting a gloomy picture for investors already grappling with a trade war, economic weakness and ominous signs from the bond market. 

 
Crude Prices Continue to Fall

Oil prices declined for a second consecutive day amid worries that slowing global growth will weigh on demand. 

 
Mick McGuire's Marcato Capital Loses 90% of Assets

Assets of Marcato Capital Management, a well-known activist hedge fund that had the backing of billionaire William Ackman, fell to around $250 million at midyear from $3.2 billion in 2015. 

 
Rise of Electric Cars Threatens to Drain German Growth

Concern is rising in Europe's automobile heartland about the economic impact of the move to electric vehicles from gasoline-powered cars. Executives in Germany fear the country's car industry is insufficiently prepared for the transition.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.39% 25579.39 Delayed Quote.9.65%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.09% 63.374 Delayed Quote.55.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.41% 58.65 Delayed Quote.6.61%
NASDAQ 100 -0.07% 7484.88791 Delayed Quote.20.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.09% 7766.617164 Delayed Quote.19.95%
S&P 500 0.25% 2847.6 Delayed Quote.13.31%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.02% 57.099 Delayed Quote.60.12%
WTI 0.51% 55.02 Delayed Quote.19.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on S&P 500
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:40pAsia stocks nurse losses, bonds hold huge gains
RE
05:50pEarnings Outlook for S&P 500 Companies Looks Bleak -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:17pFinancials Recoup Some Losses in Volatile Trading -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Stabilize on Strong Retail-Sales Data
DJ
04:52pGeneral Electric Closes Down 11.3%, Sees Largest Percent Drop Since April 200..
DJ
04:46pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Recover Some Ground, Boosted By Walmart Earnings..
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
WALMART INC. 112.69 Delayed Quote.6.11%
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES 69.59 Delayed Quote.6.10%
NETAPP 46.47 Delayed Quote.3.94%
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION 57.02 Delayed Quote.3.86%
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES 134.94 Delayed Quote.3.26%
CENTURYLINK INC. 10.56 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
GAP INC 15.36 Delayed Quote.-7.08%
CISCO SYSTEMS 46.25 Delayed Quote.-8.61%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 8.01 Delayed Quote.-11.30%
TAPESTRY INC 19.45 Delayed Quote.-22.20%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group