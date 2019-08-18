Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

08/18/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: All eyes on the Fed

The week ahead is light on data and heavy on monetary policy, with minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting due on Wednesday and the Fed's annual policy symposium at Jackson Hole set for Thursday through Saturday. 

 
Fed Chief Wedged Between a Slowing Economy and an Angry President

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell faces scrutiny from markets and the White House over his stewardship of interest rates in an economy unsettled by a trade dispute with China and fears of recession. 

 
China's Central Bank Reforms Rates to Boost Cheap Funding for Businesses

The People's Bank of China unveiled a long-awaited reform to its interest-rate mechanism, a move aimed at reducing financing costs for businesses struggling with a cooling economy. 

 
Japan's Exports Fell for Eighth Straight Month in July

Japan's exports dropped for an eighth straight month in July as shipments of chip-making machines and automobile parts declined, reflecting the slowdown in China and other Asian economies. 

 
Market Tumult Stings the New Bond King

For much of the past decade, Daniel Ivascyn's Pimco Income Fund has posted stellar returns. So far this year, though, the fund has fallen short of the fund's benchmark index and nearly all of its peers. 

 
Dollar Towers Above Rivals, Posing Fresh Threats to Financial Markets

A prolonged dollar rally is pressuring U.S. corporate earnings, hitting commodity prices and threatening to deepen a selloff in emerging markets. 

 
Worried Hong Kong Residents Are Moving Money Out as Protests Escalate

The local currency has weakened rapidly since early July, a move analysts attribute partly to outflows. Some businesses say they are seeing money move abroad, and individuals say they have either swapped money into other currencies or are considering doing so. 

 
A Hot S&P 500 Stock Is All About Bonds

MarketAxess has risen by challenging Wall Street banks that have long dominated trading in corporate bonds. The trading platform was added to the S&P 500 this summer after its share price doubled in a matter of months. 

 
Large Firms Trim Debt, Fueling Surge in Bonds at Center of Leverage Concerns

Debt reduction at AT&T, Anheuser-Busch InBev and other companies is contributing to a surprising development: The lowest group of investment- grade bonds is outpacing other tiers. 

 
A Few Industries Are Behind Rising Corporate Leverage

While the debt numbers are large, the increase in leverage has been moderate and underscores a gain in corporate earnings power.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.20% 25886.01 Delayed Quote.10.97%
NASDAQ 100 1.59% 7604.108768 Delayed Quote.20.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.67% 7895.993811 Delayed Quote.19.00%
S&P 500 1.44% 2888.68 Delayed Quote.15.23%
